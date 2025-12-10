Kyle Cooke is clearing the air after a new "Summer House" season 10 teaser raised questions about his late-night behavior.

The Bravo star, 43, spoke out after the preview showed his wife, Amanda Batula, telling friends that he came home around 6:30 am and had fallen asleep at a fan's apartment.

The moment quickly fueled speculation among fans, pushing Cooke to explain what he says really happened.

Cooke told sources that while he stayed out too late, the claim that he slept at a fan's home is not true.

He admitted there was no valid reason for staying out so late, but he stressed that the rumors were wrong and that he did not spend the night at a fan's apartment.

He explained that he first attended an event that Amanda chose not to go to, and the night continued at a bar before everyone moved to an after-party, JustJared reported.

According to Cooke, he eventually dozed off on a couch and didn't realize how late it had gotten. "Do I regret the situation? Absolutely," he added.

In the season 10 teaser, Amanda, 34, shares her concern over her husband's late nights with castmates Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard.

Their reactions highlight the growing tension in the couple's marriage, a major storyline throughout the series.

Amanda is shown saying she worries that Kyle's career keeps him out late and pushes him into the same habits she hoped he would avoid after they married in 2021.

Kyle Cooke shares regret after wife Amanda Batula claims he slept at fan’s apartment: ‘There’s no excuse’ https://t.co/oMygAAEs8R pic.twitter.com/KGLTLrTwoB — Page Six (@PageSix) December 10, 2025

Kyle Cooke Says He Feels Unsupported

The teaser also reveals emotional moments between the pair. Kyle is heard saying he feels unsupported, pointing out that Amanda didn't seem to care about what he described as the biggest gig of his life.

According to People, in another scene, he speaks honestly about deeper problems he believes the two are facing, mentioning struggles with "compatibility, chemistry and intimacy."

Amanda's friends express their own frustrations in the trailer, with Ciara suggesting that Amanda should consider stronger boundaries if Kyle doesn't change his behavior.

These conversations hint that season 10 will once again place the couple's relationship at the center of the drama.

The trailer also shows the pair attempting to talk through their issues during a beachside conversation, as well as a tense moment when Kyle nearly gets into a physical altercation with Carl Radke.

With returning cast members—including Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson—and several newcomers joining the house, the season promises plenty of conflict and emotional moments.