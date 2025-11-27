Actress Taryn Manning has caused wide concern after posting a slew of nude and semi-nude shots on Instagram this week, including a throwback photo featuring Britney Spears that really amped up the public alarm.

The concern for the actress began on Monday when Manning, in an Instagram video, could be seen dancing barefoot and with an unbuttoned shirt showing her breasts. Daily Caller reported that the actress followed through with a brief strip tease and added more nude content.

In a caption attached to the initial video, she wrote, "We have zero control of the outcome. Your birthday suit is yours. Remember we only became self conscious after EVE messed up. Go back the roots! Be free again."

Her next statement addressed criticism of her nearly nude posts. She said, "I know it makes some of you uncomfortable that I'm always half naked, but when you're just cruising around your property and it's your home then why can't I"

Another video clip showed the actress in an unbuttoned plaid shirt, providing further shots of her chest as she ambled about her property. In the videos, Manning told her followers that she was making major changes to her house and intended to leave the neighborhood.

She said that she doesn't really trust government or political figures. "Hopefully, not even the government because I don't want to pay taxes anymore. I don't really trust Trump," she said.

Later, Manning also uploaded and quickly deleted a video of herself dancing completely naked, Daily Mail reported. She did come back with topless photos and a throwback picture of her and Spears during "Crossroads," captioned with the words "Just chillin."

Instagram Posts Spark Comparisons to Britney Spears

The behavior was linked quickly to Spears, whose penchant for posting nearly nude photos and clips of her dancing has dominated headlines.

One fan commented on Instagram, "You're going to die from your alcoholism. Being able to showcase it like this to the world is such a sadly bizarre thing to bear witness to."

One user showed concern and directly referenced Spears, saying, "Don't let them Britney Spears you Tara," while another follower replied, "she's Britney Spearsing herself."

Other comments shared the growing unease, including "I was a fan but there is something seriously wrong at this point...." and "It's giving predator vibes," with others offering to help.

Manning is known for her roles in the series "Orange Is the New Black", "8 Mile", "Hustle & Flow", and "They Turned Us Into Killers".

