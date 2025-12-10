Wendy Williams may soon regain control of her life after her lawyer said she has been cleared of dementia and is expected to leave her conservatorship by the end of the year.

Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, shared the update during an interview with ABC's "Nightline," explaining that new medical findings changed the entire situation.

Tacopina said doctors recently confirmed that Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia, a diagnosis she was given two years ago.

"That should be game, set, match," he said, adding that guardianship attorneys have told Williams she should be free from the court order before year's end.

According to AOL, he said the legal team is "watching and waiting," but they are confident that the process is finally moving in her favor.

The new test results came from a top neurologist who examined Williams in New York City.

According to reports, the findings did not match earlier tests that suggested she had the serious brain disease, which affects personality, behavior, and language.

Her legal team received the updated results in late October, and Tacopina said he plans to ask for a jury trial to officially end the conservatorship.

Wendy Williams’ conservatorship could be terminated before the end of the year https://t.co/2Aqp393f04 pic.twitter.com/7Lyee75pTc — Page Six (@PageSix) December 9, 2025

Wendy Williams Says She Felt 'In Prison'

Williams, 61, was first placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022. The move began when Wells Fargo contacted a judge, saying they believed she was a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

After that, Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, and she was moved into an undisclosed treatment center.

Her family later said they were unable to reach her during that time.

The situation grew more complicated when her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a $250 million lawsuit claiming she was being "confined against her will" with limited access to her phone, friends, and family, PageSix reported.

Hunter also accused her guardians of abuse and neglect. Williams herself was not involved in the lawsuit and later said she had "no idea" he filed it.

She dismissed his motives, saying, "He's a money-grubber." A judge threw out the case in October.

Williams has also been open about feeling isolated during her conservatorship.

In a past interview, she said she felt like she was "in prison" while living on a memory floor in a care facility.

She explained she rarely connected with other residents and felt separated from her normal life.