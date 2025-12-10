Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi reportedly are ready to return to the United States after a year quietly living in the Cotswolds, sources telling RadarOnline the couple's self-imposed retreat has turned from peaceful to monotonous.

The couple moved to the U.K. after the end of "The Ellen DeGeneres" Show and the controversy that labeled DeGeneres the "Queen of Mean."

Sources close say the couple had once hoped distance from Hollywood would offer a chance to reset, but the slow pace of rural life has creatively stifled them. An insider described the shift in this way: "The quiet is driving her nuts," per The Economic Times. Portia's restless, Ellen's restless and they both feel their careers have been left sitting in the dark.

Their sprawling mansion with lakes and stables has reportedly heightened their feeling of isolation, particularly given that their celebrity friends hardly ever visit them. The time-zone issues have also not made it easy for DeGeneres to keep her industry connections.

Another source's comment. A source said: "Ellen and Portia miss their crowd, that spark – the whole ecosystem they built in Los Angeles"

DeGeneres herself let on that she was somewhat bothered with it during a public appearance earlier this year. Her few direct quotes In fact, she did say: "I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens, but I'm a little bit bored."

De Rossi, who retired from acting in 2018, is said to be reconsidering a return to the screen, too, as the couple mulls the next steps in their careers. The slower pace of life abroad has provoked self-reflection about personal and professional direction, say friends.

The couple also had difficulty unloading their first U.K. property, hailing a $20-million farmhouse for $30 million, although they could very well elect to keep the current estate as a part-time home. While the Duke and Duchess have enjoyed some aspects of rural life, a source close to the situation informs RadarOnline that professional revival - not pastoral calm - has been the primary focus.

This article provides an insider account of DeGeneres's ambitions. One friend said, "Ellen is desperate for a fully-fledged showbiz comeback."

If plans do not change, the couple will relocate to California, where they intend to reconnect with their old social network and pursue new creative endeavors.