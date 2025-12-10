Howard Stern is pushing back after Kim Kardashian said he mocked her 2016 Paris robbery and suggested she made it up.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Howard Stern Show," Stern said Kardashian's accusation "couldn't be further from the truth" and played old audio to defend himself.

Stern explained that he and his team went back to listen to what he actually said eight years ago. In the 2016 clip, he was heard talking with co-host Robin Quivers about the attack, which involved armed men breaking into Kardashian's hotel room and tying her up.

"If this woman was robbed at gunpoint ... that is frightening," Stern said in the original recording.

He added that if anyone had faked such a story, "they should go to jail," but he clearly stated he did not think Kardashian's case was fake. Quivers agreed, and Stern agreed with her, PageSix reported.

Stern also replayed a moment where he joked that "the one time the Kardashians don't have a camera, something interesting happens," but he said the joke didn't mean he doubted the crime.

On Tuesday's show, he told Quivers he believed his past comments were "a very fair assessment," since many people at the time were asking if the robbery was real.

"We don't think it's fake," he said he had made clear back then. "She went through something horrible."

Howard Stern Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Allegation

Kardashian's complaint came during last week's episode of "The Kardashians," where she said Stern had been "mocking it all the time" and claimed he insisted she made the story up.

She said his comments stuck with her because "people trust you."

Stern reacted with surprise to the accusation, pointing out that his decades in the spotlight have been marked by a long history of provocative and controversial commentary.

According to US Magazine, he even joked that his career has included countless remarks far more outrageous than the one being questioned."You don't need to make up stuff."

A spokesperson for Kardashian did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

The Paris robbery remains one of the most frightening moments of Kardashian's life. She was robbed of about $9 million in jewelry.

Earlier this year, she testified during the trial, and eight suspects were found guilty. After the verdict, she shared her gratitude, calling the crime "the most terrifying experience of my life" and saying she hoped for "healing for all."