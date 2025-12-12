"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is opening up about finally learning why she has been in pain for so long.

The 29-year-old actress revealed through an Instagram post that she recently learned she has endometriosis. The diagnosis came after she underwent laparoscopic surgery last week.

She also posted photos from her hospital stay to show what she has been going through.

Reinhart said the diagnosis came only after years of confusing symptoms and many doctor visits.

"Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure — and no lasting relief — for my symptoms," she wrote.

She explained that she went to the hospital three times and met with several urologists and gynecologists, but "not one of them seriously considered endometriosis" as the cause of her pain.

The actress explained that it took seeing two pelvic floor therapists before anyone suggested that endometriosis might be the cause of her symptoms, US Magazine reported.

Determined to understand what was happening with her body, she took the initiative to request an MRI herself.

That test led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis, a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus grows into the muscle wall.

She later consulted with an endometriosis specialist, who reviewed her situation and guided her toward choosing surgery as the most effective next step.

At the same time, another doctor told her she "probably didn't have endo" and should just start birth control instead. Reinhart said she is grateful she trusted herself.

"I'm glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so," she shared, noting that endometriosis is often misunderstood and can take years to diagnose.

rachel zegler leaving this comment on lili reinharts post about her endometriosis diagnosis 🥺 she really is the absolute sweetest person on this earth ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GFXBunyUPw — n 𓂆 (@marissqs) December 11, 2025

Lili Reinhart Shares Post-Surgery Selfie

According to People, after surgery, Reinhart said she felt "validated and relieved" when her doctor confirmed they found endometriosis.

She posted a selfie from her hospital bed and explained that she wanted to capture the moment she finally had an answer.

She also held up a sign reading, "Believing women's pain shouldn't be REVOLUTIONARY."

Friends and fans quickly filled her comments with support. Actress Jaimie Alexander wrote, "Sending you so much love," while others thanked Reinhart for speaking up about a condition that affects many people but is still overlooked.

Reinhart has talked before about searching for the cause of her health problems.

Earlier this year, she shared that her grandmother's experience with being ignored by doctors taught her the importance of advocating for herself.

She hopes her story encourages others to do the same and to push for real answers when something feels wrong.