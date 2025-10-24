Lili Reinhart is turning heads in Cooper Raiff's limited series "Hal and Harper," where she portrays a 9-year-old girl grappling with grief, trauma, and responsibilities far beyond her years.

In a striking choice, the adult actor smokes on-screen as young Harper, highlighting the early burdens placed on her by family tragedy.

The MUBI series follows siblings Harper (Reinhart) and Hal (Raiff) as they navigate the challenges of growing up with a single father (Mark Ruffalo) still coping with the public suicide of their mother.

In an exclusive clip from the October 26 episode, Hal confides, "I'm having trouble making friends," while Harper, perched at the window with a cigarette, offers comfort: "Remember how you're more mature than the other kids. Most first graders are only six, not seven."

Raiff, 28, and Reinhart, 29, play both the adult and child versions of their characters, a creative choice meant to illustrate how quickly the siblings were forced to mature.

Reinhart explained to Us Weekly, "I don't think there was another way to do it.

You needed to show that the children grew up too fast and look at how much weight they had to carry of what was happening in their home life while they're at school with their peers."

She praised Raiff's vision, calling it "a beautiful device that was used to tell their story."

Lili Reinhart Praised as Caretaker Young Harper

The flashback scenes provide intimate glimpses into Harper's early life, showing her taking care of her younger brother while also absorbing the emotional toll of their father's depression.

Reinhart described young Harper as "emotionally frozen... too busy taking care of her brother and her dad," adding that the character carries both anger and resentment at her forced caretaker role.

Critics are already praising Reinhart's performance in the series. "Hal & Harper's" storytelling spans decades, exploring how early loss and family dynamics shape adulthood.

While Hal struggles with romance and social connections in college, Harper continues to shoulder the heaviest burdens, navigating a complicated dynamic that limits her personal growth, IndieWire reported.

Alongside Reinhart and Raiff, the series features standout performances from Betty Gilpin, Addison Timlin, Havana Rose Liu, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

While some pacing issues affect the series' momentum, its tender, turbulent portrait of family and grief shines through.