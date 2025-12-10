The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ hectic schedule of Ariana Grande is making her relatives around her really worried.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 32-year-old singer and actress has been busy promoting "Wicked: For Good," the follow-up part of the successful musical adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu, and at the same time, she is getting ready for her Eternal Sunshine tour and a role in the movie "Focker-in-Law," the fourth installment in the "Meet the Parents" ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌series.

Family Concerns and Protective Support

A family member revealed that Grande's mental health has become a priority for those closest to her. "Ariana did not handle [the press tour] well at all," the source told the Daily Mail.

Their​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ description of her anxiety was that it was "through the roof" and they added that the singer understands her issues and is very dependent on her support network for comfort.

One source revealed that during the hectic promotional tour, Erivo, who has been like a bodyguard and a trusted friend to Grande, has also been a huge source of support and encouragement to the latter.

It is said that the two became very close, especially after working together on the same project, and that the 38-year-old has not only protected but also confided in the singer during the stormy press ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tour.

"She really is her protector and helper, and they are even closer now than they were before," an insider said. Erivo has reportedly been checking in with Grande multiple times a day and is ready to handle media duties on her behalf if needed.

The close friendship between Grande and Erivo often draws attention on social media, with fans noticing the pair's emotional interactions during interviews and press events.

Grande herself has joked about being "secretly married" to Erivo, while Erivo admitted that the two often become "very emotional" when discussing the film.

Physical and Emotional Toll of Press Tour

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a terrifying incident at the Singapore premiere of "Wicked: For Good," where a man named Johnson Wen abruptly came up the red carpet and tried to grab her, Grande's anxiety got even ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌worse.

This is assault. Touching, and grabbing people without their consent is assault. Ariana Grande was assaulted and the person who did it thinks he’s cool for doing it. I’m so fucking livid. The entitlement of “fans”is grotesque.



I’m glad Cynthia Erivo was there, I’m glad… pic.twitter.com/4JFfJE0mpU — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) November 13, 2025

Erivo intervened immediately while bodyguards restrained the man. The incident reportedly triggered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) tied to the 2017 Manchester bombing, which left 22 people dead during Grande's concert.

"Ariana is struggling right now. She's not in a healthy place and she knows it," a family source told the Daily Mail. "Everyone around her knows it. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly."

Despite these challenges, Grande has received back-to-back Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actress for her role as Glinda in "Wicked: For Good."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she called the recognition "just as exciting [as last year's nomination] and kind of blindsiding," adding, "I'm just deeply honored. I'm just really moved by it."

When it comes to music, Grande appears ready to scale back. The sources confirmed that her 41-date Eternal Sunshine tour next summer may be her final major tour for some time.

"She is adamant that this next tour might be her last. She's going to give it her all on this tour, but she will be happy to be done with it all," a source told the Daily Mail. Grande may reportedly even consider a Las Vegas residency for future music releases.

Through these challenges, Grande's network of family and co-stars, particularly Erivo, has been instrumental in helping her navigate the pressures of fame and a relentless work schedule.

"She has almost taken a motherly role, but definitely a big sister. Cynthia is helping her get through this latest bout," an insider said.