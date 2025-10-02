Ashley Park and Paul Forman have ended their off-screen romance after nearly two years together.

Park, 34, fueled speculation of their breakup when she attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Montecito wedding on September 27 without Forman, 31. Instead of arriving with her on-screen love interest from Netflix's "Emily in Paris," she was accompanied by friends Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev, and makeup artist Jenna Nicole.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were photographed holding hands at a Los Angeles dinner event. They kept their relationship private until January 2024, when Park revealed she had experienced a serious health scare. She developed septic shock and was hospitalized, posting on Instagram to thank Forman for being "unconditionally by [her] side through all this," alongside photos of him supporting her in the hospital.

A few weeks later, Park made their relationship Instagram-official by sharing a photo of them kissing, praising Forman's unwavering support during her recovery. In interviews later that year, both actors spoke warmly of one another. Forman described Park as "incredibly generous and supportive," saying it "means the world" to work alongside her, while Park shared that their bond deepened on and off set as they filmed season three in Paris.

On-screen, Park portrays Mindy Chen and Forman plays her love interest, Nicolas de Léon, in the hit Netflix series. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life relationship as they spent downtime together in Paris and on global press tours. Despite their split, both stars are slated to return for "Emily in Paris" season five, which premieres on December 18.

Their relationship was notable among Hollywood romances because it unfolded publicly after it had already sustained serious personal challenges. Park's health crisis in early 2024 drew attention to their partnership, highlighting Forman's role as a caring partner. In her January Instagram message, Park credited him with calming her fears and holding her through ambulances, multiple hospitals, and an ICU stay while they were far from home.

Fans of "Emily in Paris" will see Park and Forman back in character later this year, despite their personal split. As the show returns for a new season, viewers will witness Mindy and Nicolas navigate fresh twists in their fictional romance, even as Park and Forman embark on separate paths off-screen. Both actors have emphasized their professionalism and gratitude for one another, suggesting that their working relationship will continue smoothly as production moves forward.