WWE superstar John Cena concluded his legendary wrestling career on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C., losing to Gunther by submission in a finish that sparked intense controversy among fans and divided opinion across the wrestling community.​

The 17-time world champion tapped out to Gunther's sleeper hold at the Capital One Arena, marking his first submission loss in over two decades and a shocking conclusion to his 26-year career.

The outcome immediately drew audible boos from the nearly 20,000 fans in attendance, with explicit chants of "bulls***" and "you f***ed up" directed at WWE's booking decision. Many supporters had been chanting "Don't give up!" during the match, only to watch Cena, whose career mantra has been "Never Give Up," ultimately surrender.​

Triple H, WWE's chief content officer, became the primary target of fan frustration. He was loudly booed both during the post-match ceremony and on the event's post-show panel when he attempted to justify the controversial finish. "I'm actually mildly disappointed. I thought it would be so much louder," Triple H responded to the crowd's jeers, according to Forbes.

He defended the decision by citing wrestling tradition and Cena's career-long philosophy of elevating talent on his way out. "John has said the right thing his entire career, that it's all about leaving this place better than he found it," Triple H explained.​

However, some fans and analysts recognized the emotional depth of the decision. The moment itself carried significance, with Cena reportedly smiling as he tapped out, which some interpreted as him accepting that his time had passed.

John Cena tapping out was the best move.



He was Superman for his entire top guy run.



But in the end, his body broke down.



He had nothing left to prove & give.



He didn't give up, but he let go.



Poetic. pic.twitter.com/pFcsmMdBXL — Finesse (@ProWFinesse) December 14, 2025

Gunther's own reaction, showing genuine surprise that Cena actually submitted, added layers to the storytelling. Triple H emphasized that the decision aligned with pro wrestling's time-honored tradition of legends losing their final matches to elevate the next generation.​

From a business perspective, Cena's retirement tour proved immensely successful. The event became the highest-grossing show in Capital One Arena history, with ticket prices reaching extraordinary levels and merchandise selling rapidly, TJR Wrestling reported. Financial analysts noted that Cena's farewell tour generated exceptional revenue throughout 2025, demonstrating his enduring star power.​

Cena himself had previously explained his decision to retire, stating at age 48 that he could no longer perform at the level required. "I made a commitment to WWE that I wouldn't linger when my abilities no longer align with the product, and they don't," Cena said in an interview before his final match. After the controversial finish, Cena addressed the audience one last time, saying, "It's been a pleasure serving you all these years. Thank you," as per Yahoo Sports​

While Cena has retired from in-ring competition, he signed a five-year contract to serve as a WWE brand ambassador. The debate over whether his submission finish honored or undermined his legendary career will likely continue among wrestling fans for years to come.