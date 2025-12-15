Dakota Johnson took audiences by surprise during "Saturday Night Live's" December 13 episode when she appeared as the character Madeline during Lily Allen's musical performance.

The actress, known for her role in "Fifty Shades of Grey," stepped into the conflicted figure at the center of Allen's song from her latest album, West End Girl.​

The performance featured Allen singing from center stage as Johnson remained mostly concealed behind a sheer curtain for the opening sections. As the song progressed, Johnson's character delivered spoken lines through text messages, offering her perspective as Madeline.

The messages continued with Madeline expressing concern about dishonesty, stating she did not wish to become entangled in lies and offering her availability if Allen's character needed further conversation, according to Deadline.​

Johnson remained seated and unseen while delivering these lines, positioned on a bed behind the translucent curtain. For the finale of the performance, she emerged from behind the screen and approached Allen, offering a kiss on the cheek before the two embraced. Johnson wore a black lace minidress complemented by a sheer lace robe, creating a striking visual contrast with Allen's own black strapless minidress.​

The song "Madeline" details a confrontation between a wife and her husband's mistress, centered on an arrangement that crossed established boundaries. Allen sings about consenting to certain terms. The track appears on West End Girl, an album widely understood to address Allen's separation from "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour, Fox News reported. The pair married in 2020 and separated in February 2025, after four years together.​

Allen performed two songs during her SNL appearance. She also performed "Sleepwalking," another track from West End Girl, which explores frustrations from her past relationship. The album, released in October 2024, marks Allen's first studio release since 2018 and has received critical acclaim for its raw storytelling. Allen has indicated that while the album draws from personal experiences, some songs incorporate fictional elements and should not be viewed as entirely autobiographical.​

This marked Johnson's third appearance on SNL, having previously hosted the show twice. The performance generated significant online interest as fans had long speculated about the identity of the mysterious Madeline referenced throughout Allen's album, as per Entertainment Weekly.