Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim, has strongly denied new claims made by actor Corey Feldman, who accused her late son of molesting him during the filming of the 1987 movie "The Lost Boys."

Speaking in an interview with TMZ on Thursday, Judy called the allegation false and hurtful, saying it damages her son's name years after his death.

Judy said there was "no way in hell" her son ever abused Feldman. She described the accusation as "another lie to poison people's heads and keep himself relevant."

According to her, Feldman is making the claim to shift attention away from what she called his "own wrongdoings."

The grieving mother also spoke about her son's personal life, saying Corey Haim was straight and deeply focused on women.

According to PageSix, she said he once told her, "I don't care if someone is gay, but I am not gay or any of that stuff."

Judy added that her son was a "one-woman man" and had no interest in men, which she believes directly contradicts Feldman's story.

Corey Haim died in 2010 at the age of 38 due to complications from pneumonia. Judy said it is painful to hear such accusations made against someone who is no longer alive to speak for himself.

She described the claims as "so defamatory and hurtful to my son's legacy."

So he introduced an older man to Corey haim who was abused by said older man, who also was friends with feldman and lived together and now he is saying Haim molested him? After saying for years it was charlie sheen when haim said who it was... Wow I cant hate this guy enough https://t.co/1iY1GFnIlN — Cherry🍒 (@ILikeTheIvy) December 18, 2025

Corey Haim's Mom Says Feldman Allegation 'Doesn't Add Up'

Judy also questioned the timing and logic behind Feldman's statements. She pointed out that her son was never left alone on set while filming The Lost Boys. According to her, either she or another family member was always present, making the accusation hard for her to believe.

"Why would they be friends for so long if this happened? It doesn't add up," Judy said.

She explained that Corey Haim and Corey Feldman remained close for years after the movie, which she feels would not make sense if such an incident had taken place, US Magazine reported.

Feldman, now 54, made the allegation in his new documentary, "Corey Feldman vs. the World."

In the film, he claimed that Corey Haim once asked him to "mess around" and said such behavior was common in the industry. Feldman said he felt scared at the time and described the experience as molestation.

Over the years, Feldman has spoken publicly about abuse he says he suffered as a child actor and has claimed that both he and Haim were victims.

Representatives for Feldman were not immediately available for comment regarding Judy Haim's statements.