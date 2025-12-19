Actor Peter Greene, best known for his role as Zed in "Pulp Fiction," was found dead inside his New York City apartment last week with visible injuries, leaving investigators still unsure about what caused his death.

Law enforcement sources say Greene's body showed "some injuries," but the cause of those injuries has not yet been determined.

According to reports, Greene was discovered lying face down with a facial injury in his Lower East Side, Manhattan apartment on December 12.

He was 60 years old. Authorities say there was blood throughout the apartment, creating a disturbing scene when he was found.

Despite the injuries, officials have not released an official cause of death, and the Medical Examiner's office is still working to determine what happened.

Sources told TMZ that while injuries were present, investigators have not concluded whether they were caused by an accident, a medical issue, or something else.

At this time, no ruling has been made on the manner of death. Page Six reached out to Greene's representatives and the New York Police Department for comment, but no response was immediately available.

A neighbor described the scene as shocking and said Greene's apartment appeared chaotic. The same neighbor also claimed a handwritten note was found near the body.

According to TheExpress, the message reportedly read, "I'm still a Westie," which is believed to reference an Irish-American gang from Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s. Authorities have not said whether the note is connected to Greene's death.

Manager Says Peter Greene Was Not Suicidal

Greene had openly discussed his past struggles with drug use and had previously survived a suicide attempt years ago.

However, those close to him say there were no recent signs that he intended to harm himself.

His former manager, Gregg Edwards, said Greene did not appear suicidal in the days before his death.

"Not at all," Edwards said, adding that Greene was in "good spirits" just two days before he was found, PageSix reported.

Friends also shared that the actor had been making plans for the future. New York actor and musician Skam Dust said Greene was excited about New Year's Eve and planned to celebrate with friends.

"He was going to rent a truck limousine, go bar hopping and restaurant hopping," Skam Dust said. "He wasn't suicidal."

Greene rose to fame in the 1990s and became known for playing tough, intense characters in films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask." While investigators have reportedly ruled out suspicious circumstances.