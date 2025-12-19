Craig Conover is sharing calm and supportive thoughts about his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo's new relationship.

The "Southern Charm" star says he is genuinely happy for Olindo as she dates Billy Haire, the former husband of model Brooks Nader.

During the Wednesday, December 17 episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Conover, 36, spoke positively about Haire, even though he has not met him yet.

"I have heard more good things about this guy than anyone," Conover said.

He explained that friends he recently spent time with in Los Angeles knew Haire and described him as a great person. "Apparently she's in really good hands," he added.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Olindo, 33, was dating Haire, 39. The pair later made their relationship Instagram official in June while spending time together during a New England summer.

Haire was previously married to Brooks Nader from 2019 to 2024, and their split was reported to be amicable.

Conover said he was invited to a Christmas party where Haire would be, but he could not attend because he was in New York City.

Despite that, he made it clear there are no hard feelings. When host Andy Cohen asked about Nader, Conover said he did not know her personally and joked about how small their social circles can be.

Craig Conover Reunites With Ex Naomie Olindo

While Olindo has moved on, Conover's own love life has also been in the spotlight. His recent breakup with Paige DeSorbo was announced in December 2024, with both saying the split was respectful and mutual.

Although Conover briefly dated Natalie Buffett afterward, he later confirmed he is single again.

Fans were recently surprised when Conover and Olindo reunited in a viral TikTok video that recreated a famous "Southern Charm" moment about his love for sewing.

Conover said the idea was entirely Olindo's. "Yes, that was her idea," he previously shared, admitting he felt nervous at first. "I got nervous," he said, before deciding to go along with it, Decider reported.

Looking back, Conover described the TikTok as a fun and full-circle moment. The two dated until 2017, and he says their relationship today is friendly and respectful.

With shared friends and life in Charleston, Conover explained that learning to coexist peacefully has been important.