Jonathan Owens says he narrowly avoided a robbery attempt while visiting Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics with his wife, Simone Biles.

The Chicago Bears safety shared the incident on X on Sunday, February 15, explaining that someone tried to grab his shopping bag while he was out in the city.

"Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit i had it tied around my hand so he couldn't get it and took off running immediately," Owens wrote. "But still crazy."

Owens, 30, said he reacted quickly because he had wrapped the bag around his hand. According to People, he added that he has seen similar thefts online and was ready in case it happened to him.

"I've seen too many TikTok's of that happening so i was prepared," he explained in a reply to a fan, noting there was "no way he could get it off my hand."

When another follower asked if the person was fast, Owens gave a lighthearted answer.

"Not fast at all bro, his arms were moving faster than his legs lol," he wrote. "Should've seen his face once he realized i turned around and he couldn't grab it."

Jonathan Owens Laughs Off Milan Robbery

Owens later said the moment felt scary at first but quickly became funny because the person ran away so slowly.

"Honestly bro it was hilarious how slow he started running away once he saw he couldn't grab it out of my hand," Owens added.

The couple is in Milan to attend the 2026 Winter Games. In the days before the incident, Biles shared photos from a Valentine's Day shopping trip.

She posted a selfie of the pair inside a Bottega Veneta store and wrote that her husband was "always spoiling" her, US Magazine reported.

Owens also posted about their time in Italy, calling the shopping experience "elite" and reflecting on how far he has come from his hometown of St. Louis.

On Friday, February 13, the couple was spotted at the Milano Ice Skating Arena during the men's single figure skating event. Biles even spoke briefly during an in-arena interview, saying she was excited to watch the athletes compete.

"There is a little bit of familiarity around [the sport] but I would never do it on ice," Biles said. "I give them all the props."