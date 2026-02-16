Travis Kelce had another scary moment on the golf course Friday after one of his shots struck a spectator during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, accidentally hit a woman in the head with his golf ball on the final hole of the tournament's second round on Feb. 13 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Parade reported.

The event is held at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Witness videos shared on TikTok show Kelce yelling "Fore" before the ball flew into the crowd.

Even with the warning, the ball hit a woman later identified by local outlet KSBW as Edenne Flinn. A caption over one clip read, "POV: Travis Kelce yells 'FORE' but you still get hit lol."

Kelce quickly walked over to check on her. "You alright?" he asked as she sat in a golf cart.

According to KSBW, Flinn told him she was okay. Kelce signed an autograph for her and chose not to finish the hole.

He ended the two-day event at 10-under par, which placed him 10 strokes behind the winning score.

This is not the first time Kelce has hit someone during a celebrity golf event. In July 2024, while playing at the American Century Championship, he struck a fan in the back of the head with a shot.

According to People, that fan, Katie Hauss, later shared how frightening the moment felt. "When I got hit, I immediately felt pain," she said.

"I was just trying to focus on not blacking out." She explained that there was "a lot of blood" and that a bystander helped apply pressure to her head until EMTs arrived. Doctors later confirmed she had a concussion and needed stitches.

Hauss said Kelce came over to check on her while she was still on the ground. "He asked if I was ok. I could tell that he felt really badly," she recalled.

Kelce even offered to take a photo, though he said he couldn't smile given the situation.

After that earlier incident, he told the crowd they should "probably move out of the way," showing he understood the risks of errant shots.