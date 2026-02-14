Meghan Markle may be playing a quiet but pivotal role in what could become Oprah Winfrey's next high-profile television interview.

According to Radar Online, Markle has privately reached out to Brooklyn Beckham amid mounting criticism surrounding his public family dispute — and sources say those conversations have included discussion of a potential sit-down with Winfrey.

A source close to the situation said Markle "identifies very strongly with what Brooklyn is going through," adding that she believes he has been portrayed unfairly, "much like she and Harry felt they were when their own family tensions became public."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously aired their grievances in a 2021 televised interview with Winfrey following their departure from royal duties. That broadcast was watched worldwide and reshaped the public conversation around the couple.

Now, sources claim Markle reached out to Beckham as criticism mounted.

One insider said, "As soon as she saw how quickly things were spiraling, Meghan reached out to Brooklyn. Her first instinct wasn't strategy – it was concern." The source added that Markle emphasized that "his well-being had to come first and that no public narrative is worth sacrificing your mental health over."

According to a TV industry insider, Markle urged caution rather than escalation, advising that if Beckham chose to speak further, it should not be through reactive social media posts.

Oprah Winfrey Interview Could Offer 'Structured Reset'

The idea of a televised interview has since emerged as a potential "structured reset," sources said.

One insider explained that Markle believes a "structured, in-depth interview" would allow Beckham to share his perspective in a setting where he feels secure. Winfrey, they added, is viewed by Markle as uniquely qualified to conduct such a conversation.

A television production source said Markle speaks about Winfrey "with enormous respect and genuine affection," and has told Beckham that in her experience, Winfrey creates an environment where guests feel protected rather than exposed.

The production insider continued, saying Winfrey is not interested in ambush-style television but rather "context and humanity."

Markle, the source said, believes that if Beckham is going to open up publicly, it should be with someone she considers credible and compassionate.

Another source familiar with the discussions told Radar that Beckham is receptive to the idea. "Brooklyn is open to meeting Oprah to explore what that conversation might look like," the source said, adding that Markle believes any effort to reset the narrative must feel safe and structured.

Family Rift Continues to Dominate Headlines

Beckham's family feud has continued to generate headlines in the weeks since his statement went viral. In the post, he wrote, "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song."

He alleged feeling "more uncomfortable or humiliated" than ever before and described ongoing tension with his parents. Beckham also claimed, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first."

He further wrote, "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

Meanwhile, a report from The Sun has suggested that Beckham's aunts, Joanne and Lynne, could potentially serve as intermediaries in the rift.

A source told the outlet that Joanne in particular has been "a real constant" for Beckham and that there is hope she "could be the key to mend the family rift."