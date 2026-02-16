Cynthia Erivo is speaking out about rumors surrounding her close bond with Ariana Grande, making it clear their connection is rooted in friendship, not romance.

In a recent interview, Erivo said public curiosity about their relationship grew during the press tour for the film Wicked, where the two stars often showed strong emotional support for one another.

She explained that the speculation surprised her and highlighted how rare it is for people to see deep female friendships portrayed openly.

"At first, I think people didn't understand how it was possible for two women to be friends — close — and not lovers," Erivo said, noting that she had never addressed the rumors before.

She added that there was a "strange fascination" with their dynamic, with some assuming their connection was staged for cameras, US Magazine reported.

Erivo said the reaction points to a broader issue. She believes conversations about strong platonic relationships between women are still limited, even though they are common in real life.

According to her, seeing that kind of bond on screen or in public can make some people uncomfortable because it is not often highlighted.

Cynthia Erivo Addresses Media's “Strange Fascination” With Rumor That She and Ariana Grande Were “Lovers” https://t.co/ZjRDRabDi5 — E! News (@enews) February 15, 2026

Cynthia Erivo Calls Ariana Grande a Lifelong Friend

According to ENews, the two actors starred as Elphaba and Glinda in the musical adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu.

Their chemistry became one of the most talked-about parts of the film's promotion, with viral moments showing them comforting and encouraging each other during interviews and events.

Erivo has also shared in her book that she and Grande made a promise early on to support each other throughout filming.

She wrote that they wanted to avoid the kind of rivalry stories often linked to co-stars and instead focus on building trust and teamwork.

She described their partnership as a key part of the creative process, saying they worked closely together and leaned on each other both emotionally and professionally.

Today, that bond continues off set. Erivo said she considers Grande a lifelong friend and revealed they still talk or text nearly every day.

Grande has spoken warmly about Erivo as well, once calling her an "absolute brilliant gift of a human being" during a conversation with Paul Mescal.