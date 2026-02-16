Prince Andrew is facing renewed criticism after US lawmakers said he has not responded to official letters seeking answers about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as fresh questions emerge over redacted records in the Epstein files.

According to Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, the panel has repeatedly tried to contact Andrew for testimony but has not received a reply.

Speaking in a televised interview, Garcia said lawmakers "absolutely have sent letters" because they want to speak directly with him about the investigation.

The inquiry comes as authorities and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic continue to examine Andrew's past relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019.

Andrew has long denied wrongdoing, but the scrutiny has remained intense following allegations made years ago by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, whose claims led to a financial settlement in 2022.

Pressure has also grown after reports that dozens of documents mentioning Andrew in the Epstein files appear to have been quietly redacted weeks after they were first released.

Emails that once showed references to him — including messages arranging meetings — are now harder to find in public records, NY Post reproted.

Critics say the changes raise questions about transparency, while it remains unclear who requested the edits.

Ex-Prince Andrew ghosting Oversight Committee’s questions on Epstein, top Dem reveals https://t.co/Joka3tA3KF pic.twitter.com/GUM2Hob7Dp — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2026

Survivor Slams Jeffrey Epstein File Redactions

According to the DailyMail, an Epstein survivor, Jess Michaels, said the situation feels like justice is being blocked, calling the redactions "a cover-up of the cover-up."

Lawmakers and victims' advocates argue the missing details could be important for understanding who knew what and when.

The controversy is unfolding alongside wider debate about how much information should be public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the US Justice Department to release records.

Officials say all required materials have been disclosed, though some were later removed due to technical or privacy issues.

Members of Congress who viewed unredacted versions reported seeing names that had been blacked out in public copies.

Beyond the document dispute, investigators in the United Kingdom are assessing separate claims tied to Andrew's time as a trade envoy, including allegations he shared confidential information with Epstein.

Political leaders there have said no one should be "above the law," reflecting growing calls for full accountability.