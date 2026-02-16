Music mogul and television judge Simon Cowell is known for critiquing aspiring performers, but this time he turned the focus on himself.

According to The Mirror, Cowell made the self-deprecating remark at the launch event for the 19th series of Britain's Got Talent, which returns Feb. 21.

When asked what he would do if he had to audition for the show himself, Cowell responded bluntly: "Actually, being the most talentless person in the world."

Fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and KSI pushed back, suggesting he had talents of his own, including impressions. Cowell, however, doubled down.

Addressing their praise, he said simply: "No, I don't. I just don't."

Holden continued to defend him during the exchange. "You're an amazing person," she said. "You're an amazing bike rider."

Cowell joked that he might showcase bike riding or impressions on a live show but then clarified what he believes is his true skill. "That's the only thing I can do, actually," he said of identifying talent in others. "I was lucky, actually. Very early on, I realised, honestly, I had no talent whatsoever in terms of [what happens on Britain's Got Talent]. You know, when I see this stuff, I'm like, 'Well, I couldn't do that.'"

Returning to the original question about auditioning, he reiterated: "So the answer is nothing."

Cowell has served as a judge on "Britain's Got Talent" since its debut in 2007 and was also the driving force behind "The X Factor," which aired from 2004 to 2018. The singing competition launched the careers of acts including "One Direction," "Little Mix" and "JLS."

The Mirror reported that Cowell will return alongside longtime judges and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Despite his claim of being the "most talentless" celebrity, Cowell's decades-long influence on reality television and pop music suggests otherwise. Still, the veteran judge appears comfortable letting contestants take center stage while he remains, by his own admission, the man who simply knows how to spot a star.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell revealed to the New York Times that he almost let Britney Spears leave her short-lived "X Factor" judging role, citing her discomfort with media attention and difficulty giving contestants negative feedback, despite her initial enthusiasm.