Newly released federal documents show that Sarah Ferguson emailed convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 asking him for work, nearly two years after his Florida conviction.

The emails were made public on January 30 by the US Department of Justice as part of a large release tied to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The records include millions of pages connected to investigations into Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 in Florida to charges related to prostitution involving a minor.

He served 13 months in jail under a plea deal and later died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

In a May 16, 2010 email, Ferguson appeared to ask Epstein for a paid role in his household.

"But why I don't understand, don't you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money," she wrote. "Please Jeffrey think about it."

The message suggests Ferguson was seeking financial help at the time.

According to People, earlier emails from 2010 show her expressing strong praise for Epstein. In a January 30, 2010 note, she wrote, "You are a legend... I am at your services. Just marry me."

Sarah Ferguson Said She Was 'Bedridden With Fear'

Another exchange from March 2010 included a crude comment about her daughter, Princess Eugenie, who was 19 at the time.

When Epstein asked if she would visit New York, Ferguson replied that she was "Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" The slang term refers to sex, US Magazine reported.

Ferguson was previously married to Prince Andrew for 10 years. He later lost his royal titles and military honors following public scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.

Andrew has denied wrongdoing and reached a private settlement in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexual assault. He has not faced criminal charges.

Years after the 2010 emails, Ferguson publicly called her friendship with Epstein a "gigantic error of judgment."

However, a 2011 message released in later reports showed her apologizing to Epstein after distancing herself from him in the press.

She wrote that she was "bedridden with fear" and "paralyzed." Her spokesperson later said the apology was sent to counter what was described as an aggressive threat of legal action from Epstein.