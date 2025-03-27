They say that Ben Affleck is known for keeping his personal life on the down-low, although he went through two very high-profile divorces. But now, his refreshing honesty about his split from Jennifer Lopez is a change for the better.

The 52-year-old actor opened up about their split in a new interview with British GQ, calling it "embarrassing" and citing their contrasting views on popularity as a big reason for the breakup.

With Affleck now having steered clear of relationship talk for years — and last summer telling CBS "Sunday Morning" that he had taken a "vow of silence" regarding his romances — comes the question of the timing of his revelation.

A source said in an exclusive with Daily Mail, according to an exclusive with People. An insider said, "He is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim."

That source added that Affleck hopes his remarks will bring him some proper closure and bring an end to the daily speculation about their connection.

They added, "It has been a year since he left, and he is hoping that speaking up will stop the constant questions. He is ready to focus on what actually matters to him—his career and his family. This gave Ben closure, which is what he needed."

Affleck never planned to talk publicly about the divorce, but Lopez's comments to Interview magazine last October changed everything. The "Jenny From the Block" singer has previously referred to their split as the "worst time in her life," saying, "My whole f**king world exploded." Although she said it had taken her to a place of growth, he felt it necessary to speak up finally.

The source revealed, "Ben had never planned to address their divorce because it is a private matter, and he respects Jen," the source explained. "But after she spoke about him to Interview magazine, he decided it was time to say what he had to say in the nicest way possible."

What Affleck Feels About the Split

In his recent interview with GQ, the "Gone Girl" actor admitted that he and Lopez opposed their approach to the same fame on opposite ends. He added, "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have—Jennifer among them,"

"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don't always have the same attitude towards these things."

However, Affleck, who faced plenty of media scrutiny around their breakup, stressed that there was no scandal.

"There's no big event. It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," he explained. The actor admitted that discussing the breakup felt "embarrassing" and "vulnerable," emphasizing that he has "nothing but respect" for Lopez.