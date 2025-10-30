Drama is swirling around "Dancing With the Stars" after fans began speculating about tension between contestants Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

The rumors took off following an emotional Instagram Live that Jen hosted after her elimination from the show's Halloween Night episode.

During the Oct. 28 livestream, Jen reflected on her exit with partner Jan Ravnik but caught fans' attention with one telling comment.

When asked which contestants she was supporting for the rest of the season, the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star replied, "Andy [Richter] and Robert [Irwin], honestly, I said this since day one. And I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won't be getting into that."

The vague remark was enough to spark online chatter that there might be trouble between Jen and Whitney, both of whom appear on "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and competed head-to-head on "DWTS" season 34.

According to ENews, When pressed further, Jen hinted that fans might see more of the story unfold soon, saying, "You have to wait for season three."

Her partner Jan quickly tried to steer clear of the speculation, joking, "Oh, I'm out of this chat. Too much drama for me."

DWTS Fans React as Jen Affleck Leaves the Ballroom

Jen and Jan were eliminated after earning a 32 out of 40 for their contemporary dance to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

Meanwhile, Whitney and her pro partner Mark Ballas scored a strong 37 out of 40 for their jazz routine to Green Day's "Brain Stew," keeping them safe for another week.

Despite the online buzz, Whitney had only kind words for Jen following her elimination. Speaking with People, she said, "It sucks because all of us work so hard to be here. She worked so hard. I loved her dance tonight."

Jen, who shared that she joined "DWTS" for her kids, told sources the experience was unforgettable.

"This experience has been everything," she said. "I'm just excited to go home and journal about it because I don't want to forget a single moment."

She also found a silver lining in leaving the competition early. "Not only were we able to end strong, but I got to dance to a Taylor Swift song with one of her dancers. That's a win right there."

The two are set to return for "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" season 3, premiering November 13, where fans may finally get some answers.