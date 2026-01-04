On Sunday, January 4, 2026, as the Critics' Choice Awards lit up the Barker Hangar red carpet in Santa Monica, a pair of comedy darlings delivered one of the night's most hilarious fashion moments. Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter, the beloved duo from HBO Max's Hacks, arrived in an intentional send-up of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's now-iconic orange look from the Marty Supreme premiere and Palm Springs awards season appearances.

The film Marty Supreme premiered to critics and audiences at the 2025 New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025 and then debuted widely on December 25, 2025. Since then, its fiery orange promotional palette, championed by Jenner's molten gown and Chalamet's candy-colored coordinated looks, became a staple of the season's style narrative.

On the Santa Monica carpet, Downs and Stalter dialed up the satire with outfits that looked like they'd been pulled straight out of a tongue-in-cheek fashion storyboard. Downs, best known as the co-creator, showrunner, and star of Hacks, paired a brilliantly orange-toned suit with exaggerated accessories, while Stalter, the breakout alt-comedy force whose profile has soared in recent years, matched him in a bold, citrus-bright ensemble that riffed on high fashion with gleeful abandon. Their playful homage turned heads and delivered many of the evening's biggest laughs, blurring the line between costume and couture.

Downs' career spans comedy hits from Broad City to the lauded Hacks, where he's worn multiple hats as actor, writer, director, and producer. Stalter's work, first cultivated in the alt comedy scene and polished into mainstream acclaim through her role on Hacks,has made her one of comedy's most compelling emergent voices this decade.

And the fun didn't stop at fashion. Both were recognized in the Critics' Choice nominations: Downs scored a nod in the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for Hacks, while Stalter's performance helped Hacks secure its place among television's top comedy contenders.