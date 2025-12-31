This year, Enstarz followed the highs, lows, and surprises of entertainment right alongside our readers. We covered new shows and films, big music drops, red carpet moments, breakups, makeups, and the stories behind the headlines. Each piece aimed to do one thing clearly—tell you what was happening, why it mattered, and what it meant for fans.

As we close off 2025, we're looking back at 10 Enstarz articles that stood out the most. These stories drew strong interest, started conversations, and captured key moments in pop culture.

Barack and Michelle Obama have reportedly been living separate lives for months and quietly dividing their estimated $70 million fortune after what sources describe as a private split, according to a recent report.

The report claims the former president and first lady have already worked out a settlement through their legal teams, with Michelle said to be keeping their production company, Higher Ground Productions, and homes in Chicago and Martha's Vineyard, while Barack reportedly keeps their Washington, D.C. mansion and a share of their investments and Hollywood earnings. The alleged rift stemmed from politics and Michelle's refusal to reenter the campaign world, even as Barack continued to appear solo at key public events and sometimes without his wedding ring.

Diddy's former personal assistant shocked a New York courtroom after testifying that the music mogul used ecstasy pills shaped like Barack Obama's face and kept a toiletry bag full of drugs while staying at Donald Trump's Manhattan hotel. The testimony came during the second week of Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial, where he faces charges that include sex trafficking and organized crime.

David James, who worked for Combs between 2007 and 2009, told the court that the pills were part of a larger pattern of alleged abuse, with prosecutors saying Combs used drugs and his power in the music industry to control and exploit women. The case has revived scrutiny of Diddy's political ties, though there is no evidence that Obama or any other politician knew of or was involved in the alleged crimes. Combs has denied all accusations, pleaded not guilty, and could face life in prison if convicted, with more witnesses expected to testify as the trial continues.

Cassie Ventura told a civil jury that she and 12 other people appeared in a set of explicit photos and videos from Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged "freak off" parties, saying she felt "disgusting and humiliated" when she looked back at the images.

Testifying in Combs' ongoing civil trial, Cassie said the gallery shown in court captured sex parties that involved drugs, male escorts, and emotional pressure, adding that she often felt she had no real choice but to take part. She described the wider relationship as violent and controlling, alleging physical assault and saying she turned to opiates to "feel numb" after the events. Combs has denied all accusations of abuse and misconduct, and his legal team has not yet responded in detail to the latest evidence as the trial continues.

Barack and Michelle Obama pushed back against breakup rumors by sharing warm public messages that showed them still very much together. For Michelle's birthday in January, Barack posted a new photo and called her "the love of my life," praising her warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace, while Michelle replied, "Love you, honey," in a short but affectionate response that fans saw as a direct answer to the gossip.

The couple's posts came after tabloid stories claimed their relationship had turned "venomous" and pushed unproven allegations of infidelity and a secret split. A representative for the Obamas told Vanity Fair those claims were "categorically untrue" and said the pair is still together.

Meghan McCain has added new fuel to rumors that Barack and Michelle Obama are headed for divorce, saying "very serious journalists" have told her the speculation may be true. Speaking on her "Citizen McCain" podcast with reporter Tara Palmeri, she claimed her own sources believe the former first couple are living separate lives and suggested that the chatter is not just coming from tabloids.

The discussion came shortly after Barack shared a warm birthday tribute to Michelle on social media, calling her "the love of my life" and posting a casual photo of them together, which McCain and Palmeri still picked apart. The article notes that rumors have also linked Barack to Jennifer Aniston, who has publicly called the story "absolutely untrue," and points out that unnamed sources describe Michelle as fiercely independent and unwilling to do anything "for protocol's sake," including attending Donald Trump's inauguration or campaigning heavily for Joe Biden.

A number of well-known names in music, comedy, and Hollywood have either turned down or distanced themselves from Sean "Diddy" Combs' famous parties, citing personal values, past tensions, or discomfort with his reputation.

The article lists six figures—50 Cent, Katt Williams, Prince Harry, Eminem, Ice Cube, and actress Jenny Mollen—and explains why each one has chosen not to be part of Diddy's events. Some, like 50 Cent, Eminem, and Ice Cube, have criticized Diddy in music or interviews and say they want to protect their integrity, while Williams has openly said he "told him no" and kept receipts. Mollen recalls refusing an invite when she was 19 and later feeling relieved she stayed away, especially in light of current allegations about Diddy's "freak off" parties.

Michelle Obama has reportedly told people close to her that she would consider ending her marriage if Barack Obama ever tried to make a political comeback and run for president again, according to a recent report. The story claims she has no wish to return to the pressures of Washington or life in the White House.

The report, which cites unnamed insiders, says Michelle is "done" with presidential politics and that this firm stance has added strain to the relationship amid renewed talk of Barack's possible return to the campaign trail. It also recalls how both Obamas have spoken before about the toll his presidency took on their marriage.

Bow Wow's 14-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, is facing backlash online after appearing in a TikTok dance video with her father while wearing a tight pink bodysuit and white jacket that some viewers felt was too revealing for her age.

The clip sparked a wave of comments across TikTok, Instagram, and message boards, with critics saying her outfit showed too much cleavage and "needed a bigger size," while others argued it was not appropriate for a young teen to wear on social media. At the same time, many fans defended Bow Wow and Shai, praising their bond and his role as an involved father, and noting that she is already building a career and following online. The reaction follows earlier criticism of Shai's red carpet look at the 2025 BET Awards and has fueled a wider debate about how young influencers dress and present themselves in the public eye.

A new Obama family Thanksgiving photo has sparked a wave of online speculation that Malia Obama might be pregnant, after social media users noticed Michelle Obama resting her hand on her eldest daughter's midsection. The image, shared on Instagram, shows Barack and Michelle posing with Malia and Sasha in coordinated fall outfits and quickly drew comments asking if a "grandbaby" was on the way.

Fans praised the warm family image, but many focused on Michelle's hand placement and left comments wondering if Malia was expecting, even though there has been no confirmation that she is pregnant and no public sign she is dating anyone. The story also notes that Malia is now living in Los Angeles, working as a filmmaker under the professional name Malia Ann, and that Michelle has spoken about her daughters wanting to succeed on their own merits.

A viral photo showing a bulge under President Donald Trump's jacket has sparked fresh speculation about his health, with social media users suggesting he may have undergone secret surgery and could even be on life support. The image spread quickly over Labor Day weekend, days after unverified online claims falsely alleged that the 79-year-old president had died.

Nurses and other users on TikTok and X pointed to the cream-colored box-shaped outline beneath Trump's jacket and guessed it might be a medical monitor or even a ventricular assist device used in severe heart failure cases, while others argued the theory did not add up given the intensive recovery such surgery requires. Critics also tied the rumor to past concerns about Trump's puffy ankles and bruised hands, but the White House and his doctor have repeatedly insisted he remains in "excellent" health and fully fit for office.