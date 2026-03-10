Anna Camp has publicly come out as bisexual, nearly a year after confirming her relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey.

The "Pitch Perfect" star opened up about embracing her sexuality and personal growth in her 40s during a recent appearance on the podcast "I've Never Said This Before" with Tommy DiDario.

"As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age," Camp said in a clip obtained by People.

"I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticizing and judging and making assumptions. I'm really proud to be bisexual."

According to PageSix, Camp also reflected on navigating a "major evolution" in her 40s and embracing life without fear.

Camp admitted that stepping into the public eye with her statements can feel risky and intimidating at times.

"But to say, 'No, I only get one life and I want to be happy,' that's what life is all about."

The actress and Whipkey soft-launched their romance via Instagram last May, sharing glimpses of their relationship.

A TikTok video from February 2025 resurfaced at the time, where Camp proudly stated, "I'm dating a woman, and it's great."

Their public red carpet debut came in June 2025 at the Los Angeles premiere of Bride Hard, where the couple posed affectionately for photos.

Anna Camp Defends Relationship With Jade Whipkey

Shortly after their outing, Camp faced backlash due to the 18-year age difference between her and Whipkey.

She responded directly on Instagram, defending their connection. "I've dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them," Camp wrote.

"We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything."

This is Camp's first public same-sex relationship. She was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and her "Pitch Perfect" co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019.

She expressed that embracing her bisexuality is part of becoming her "truest self" and stepping away from societal constraints, ENews reported.

"I just want to share that it is never too late to evolve into your truest self," Camp told Out Magazine in October 2025.

"Dismantling the mask of armor I had created for myself in order to navigate and survive taught me just that. I was merely surviving, not really living. And now I finally feel like I'm becoming the real Anna, thriving and alive."

Camp's candidness highlights the importance of embracing personal growth at any stage in life, and she encourages others to live authentically.

"The largest obstacle I faced this year personally was juggling the emotions about coming out in my 40s," she added.

She reflected on feeling a mix of guilt for not coming to terms with it earlier and relief at finally breaking free from societal and familial expectations.