Bianca Censori may be preparing to reveal alleged details about her tumultuous marriage to Kanye West.

An insider told RadarOnline that Censori, 31, has been keeping extensive records of their relationship, including documented "voice notes" and written entries, which she may use amid divorce proceedings after nearly three years of marriage.

The source said that Censori was subjected to what she felt was difficult treatment during her time with West, 48, and has quietly chronicled those experiences. "Bianca was put through hell for the longest time, and she's recorded all of it, in voice notes as well as written form," the insider said.

In interviews with other outlets, including Vanity Fair, Censori has acknowledged considering parting ways with West amid ongoing controversies surrounding her husband's behavior.

The insider added that Censori has gained confidence and perspective by speaking out. "Bianca is finally finding her voice," the source said. "It's been liberating and cathartic for her to tell the world that she's so much more than Kanye's sexy puppet."

Censori's evolving self‑assertion comes after she married West in December 2022, and sources noted that part of her former public image was influenced by the rapper's distinctive fashion sense.

According to prior reports, West encouraged Censori to adopt bold and sometimes revealing outfits, including pantyhose worn as pants without underwear—looks that evoked pieces worn by West's ex‑wife, Kim Kardashian.

The insider claimed that Censori is now taking control of her own presentation and rejecting past dynamics she viewed as coercive. "The days of him bullying her are gone," the source said. "She simply won't stand for it anymore."

Part of the narrative Censori reportedly recounts involves a widely publicized 2023 incident in Venice, Italy, in which photos circulated of the couple aboard a water taxi in a moment some interpreted as X‑rated. Censori has denied the act depicted in the photographs but acknowledged feeling embarrassed by the headlines that followed.

West's life has been punctuated by public controversies, including a series of antisemitic posts in 2024 that drew widespread condemnation and led him to place a full‑page ad in The Washington Post apologizing for the hurt caused by his "impulsive" actions and attributing some behavior to previously undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

"Bianca was disapproving and exhausted by the cycle of chaos," the insider told Radar Online, quoting Censori as saying, "This year was a lot like doing CPR for months."

Despite claims that she ordered West into a treatment program in Switzerland, sources caution that the power dynamic between the couple remains unstable. The insider added that Censori "has the mother of all tell‑alls when she does" eventually walk away.

The unfolding situation draws attention not only to the personal dynamics in a high‑profile marriage but also to the broader conversation about privacy, mental health, and the toll public scrutiny can take on relationships.