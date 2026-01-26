Angelina Jolie had reportedly been wanting a major lifestyle shift after she quietly sold her New York City condo which she owned for a long time.

She may also be preparing to part with her Los Angeles mansion, fueling the speculation about the her future and the impact on her family.

Last week, the 50, year, old star officially handed over ownership of the Upper West Side condo to Ansoniasix, LLC based on the deed that was obtained by the Daily Mail, however, the sale was officially registered only on August 4.

She had been the owner of a single unit residential property since 1997. In recent years, the property was used as a crash pad for her kids by the actress, including 24-year-old Maddox, one of the sons she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The deed did not disclose the money for which the property was sold, but the real estate insiders say that the apartment could have been worth around $1.8 million. Jolie bought it initially for $490,000 and she got a mortgage loan for a sum of $343,000 to cover the purchase. In 2022, the unit received some updates to the interior design for a total of $35,200.

Meanwhile, The Los Angeles house that has 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms which was formerly the Cecil B. De Mille estate is said to be up for sale as well. People quotes that the actress has been looking at a few locations overseas, Cambodia, France, and parts of Africa being among the choices.

The estate, purchased in 2017 for $24.5 million with an $8 million loan from Pitt, is steeped in Hollywood history and could be sold once her twins reach 18, a milestone she has previously said would trigger her relocation plans.

A Shift Toward Cambodia and Family Life

Jolie has always wanted to live more of her life in Cambodia, where she adopted Maddox in 2002. In fact, she owns a traditional wooden local, style house and has purchased over 148,000 acres of land around it to establish a wildlife sanctuary.

"I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world," she told the Hollywood Reporter in August 2025.

Yet a move abroad is not without complications. A source told the Daily Mail that relocating would likely separate Jolie from some of her children who "have settled into their own lives and are usually doing their own thing away from their mother."

Knox, for one, is said to be really in to Muay Thai and, as such, won't be leaving Los Angeles anytime soon. On the other hand, Shiloh is going after her dream of becoming a choreographer, and Zahara will be graduating from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Financial Pressures and Legal Battles

Amid the relocation plans, Jolie is facing financial strain. Gossip columnist Rob Shuter reported earlier this year that she is "struggling to keep her lifestyle in Los Angeles," adding that "she's not broke, but she's not exactly swimming in cash either."

Sources attribute part of this stress to her ongoing legal dispute with Pitt over Château Miraval, the $500 million French winery the couple purchased in 2008.