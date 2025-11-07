In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a series of recently unsealed court documents, Angelina Jolie shared that her fight with Brad Pitt for the ownership of their French winery, Château Miraval, had deeply affected her health.

The emails exchanged between the actress and her business manager in May 2021 reveal the "Maleficent" star discussing the emotional and physical aspects of the conflict that lasted several years with her ex-husband.

According to the email seen by USA Today, Jolie, 50, said she was swamped with issues from both her private and work lives.

"I need to remove all stress," she wrote, adding that she felt she was "getting sick from worry." The Oscar-winning actress also mentioned wanting to "discuss better support" and to step away from relationships that were adding to her stress.

The emails, submitted by Pitt's legal team as part of an October 29 filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, were included among more than 280 pages of documents related to the couple's financial dispute.

Pitt, 61, is seeking $35 million in damages, according to People, which reported that his attorneys provided the court with messages referencing Jolie's 2021 sale of her stake in the vineyard.

The former couple, who were once known as "Brangelina," purchased Château Miraval in southern France in 2008 and married there in 2014. Their business entanglements, however, have outlasted their relationship.

Legal Battle Over Château Miraval Intensifies

Pitt's team has accused Jolie of selling her share of the property without his consent, in violation of their co-ownership agreement. In their latest filing, the "Moneyball" actor's attorneys alleged that Jolie's side withheld certain communications that were not legally privileged.

Jolie's legal representative, Paul Murphy, pushed back against those claims in a statement to USA Today, saying Pitt's filing "continues to rely on conjecture and speculation – all for the purpose of invading her privileged communications with her lawyers."

Murphy added that the case reflected "Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control Angelina," and said her team looked forward to the next court hearing.

The dispute over Château Miraval has been ongoing for more than three years, with multiple filings in both California and Luxembourg.

Family Tensions Emerge in Private Messages

The court documents also revealed personal frustrations unrelated to the winery.

In one email, Jolie referenced her older brother, James Haven Voight, saying she was tired of "financial situations like Jamie where I just give and give and don't even get a thank you."

She continued, "It's not for me to have to worry that I am always responsible every year no matter what," noting that he "doesn't need to save because he isn't advised and always gets funds."

Portions of Jolie's communications with her business manager were redacted due to attorney-client privilege.

Several​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ email conversations retrieved from the cache of her account go as far back as 2008.

Jolie and Pitt, who have six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox—separated in 2016 after being together for 12 years. They got divorced in 2024, eight years after their first filing, after going through numerous public legal battles over custody, property, and finances.