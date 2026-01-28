Rapper Nicki Minaj not only publicly embraced President Donald Trump on Wednesday while speaking at a U.S. Treasury event in Washington, D.C., drawing swift attention across political and cultural circles. She also holded hands with him and praised him defiying critics.

Minaj appeared at a summit highlighting the forthcoming launch of investment accounts for children, known as "Trump accounts," a pilot initiative tied to the Treasury Department. Under the program, the federal government would deposit $1,000 into an investment account for every eligible child born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, according to officials involved with the rollout.

Nicki Minaj slams Gavin Newsom: ‘Only wants to be seen’ https://t.co/LD0PzPphLY pic.twitter.com/0r5UnRR9vS — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2026

During her remarks, Minaj voiced strong support for Trump, characterizing herself as his most dedicated supporter. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she said. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

She also framed criticism of Trump as unfair attacks. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and, you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work," Minaj said, adding that the president "has a lot of force behind him" and that "God is protecting him."

The appearance marked a notable shift from Minaj's earlier public stance. During the 2020 election cycle, the Grammy winning artist said she was "not gonna jump on the Trump bandwagon," comments that positioned her as a skeptic of the president at the time. Her participation at the Treasury event underscored how her political posture has evolved since then.

Minaj also announced plans to financially support the Trump accounts initiative. She said she intends to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to help fund the program, a move administration allies have highlighted as an example of private sector and celebrity engagement with the policy.

Nicki Minaj shares new photo with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/BOR1wH89Mq — Greg Johnson (@MusicWorld203) January 28, 2026

The rapper's remarks immediately circulated on social media, prompting sharp reactions from supporters and critics alike. While her defenders praised her for speaking candidly about her political beliefs, others criticized her alignment with the administration, particularly given ongoing national debates over immigration enforcement and federal policy priorities.

Rapper Nicki Minaj referred to herself as President Trump's "number one fan" during his newborn savings accounts launch summit on Wednesday. https://t.co/tvMikEOb7K pic.twitter.com/72COAmUK5g — ABC News (@ABC) January 28, 2026

"Nicki Minaj used to talk about the struggle growing up in an immigrant household and how she'd stand up and take the beatings from her addict father so her mother wouldn't have to endure it. Now she stands beside the man ordering the abuse of millions of immigrant children," said one user.

"Nicki Minaj, you shouldn't care what people's say about Trump, you should find facts. This president doesn't care about helping certain people's and it shows. You just let me know that you don't have a heart either," added another

"Regardless of the reason, we have to realize that this is who she has always been. She's been a republican long before Trump and I just don't see her changing her mind for a long while until the administration is done with her. This is the real Nicki Minaj," posted another user on X.

"For those who are still confused to why nicki minaj is licking and worshipping donald trump's ass:

During obama's term, she tried to convince to convince him to pardon her brother after she got convicted of r@ping his 2 children.

The other reason is her sex offender husband"

Neither the White House nor Treasury officials commented further on Minaj's statements beyond reiterating the goals of the Trump accounts program.