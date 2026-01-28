NFL star Travis Kelce is reportedly anxious that his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift could be disrupted by actress Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Kelce, 36, is "extremely stressed" about the possibility that Swift, 36, might be called as a witness in the civil trial, which is scheduled to begin May 18 in New York.

The insider told The U.S. Sun that Kelce has been urging Swift to set firm boundaries and keep her distance from the dispute.

"He was very much in her ear, as he believed Blake's behavior toward Taylor felt off," the source explained.

Legal Battle Looms Over Summer Wedding Plans

Swift's involvement stems from her friendship with Lively, 38, which has deteriorated amid the lawsuit. Blake Lively's complaint alleges that Baldoni sexually harassed her and tried to damage her reputation during the production of "It Ends With Us." Private messages between Swift and Lively from 2024, recently unsealed in court, per Variety, reportedly show the pop star calling Baldoni a "b***h" with a "tiny violin."

If Swift is compelled to testify, insiders fear it could interfere with the couple's plans for a June 13 wedding in Rhode Island. The source noted that Kelce, who is also facing the possibility of his final NFL season, is grappling with the added stress:

"While he remains supportive, he can't stop thinking about how unfair it feels — to Taylor and to himself. The possibility of having to cancel or reschedule plans because of a court appearance would be a massive disappointment in his eyes," the insider said.

Kelce has reportedly spoken with both Swift and his parents about the situation, with his brother Jason Kelce encouraging him to stay positive and focus on the wedding.

Friendship Fallout: Taylor and Blake

Swift and Lively had been close for about a decade, first connecting around 2015 through Hollywood events and mutual celebrity friends. Their bond extended to family life: Swift is godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children, including James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

They often appeared together at public events and vacationed with one another, maintaining a friendship that seemed strong until the legal drama emerged.

In the unsealed messages, Swift expressed frustration at how Lively's communications felt impersonal, describing them as "mass, corporate-style" rather than private exchanges between friends. At the same time, the messages also reveal moments of loyalty, including Swift telling Lively she would "do anything" to support her.

Still, the private venting about Baldoni and the dramatic, metaphor-laden language in some texts reportedly left Swift feeling uncomfortable being positioned as a protector in a legal battle she never sought to be part of.

"Between a difficult season, the reality of preparing for retirement—which has left him stressed and a bit depressed—and the looming possibility of Taylor being called to court as a witness, it's been emotionally exhausting and increasingly frustrating for him to handle," the insider said.