Colleen Hoover, author of the bestselling novel "It Ends With Us," reportedly threatened to skip the film's premiere if actor-director Justin Baldoni attended, according to newly surfaced emails included in court documents from Blake Lively's ongoing legal dispute with Baldoni.

In a July 2024 message to Sony executives Andrea Giannetti and Josh Greenstein, Hoover described feeling "beyond uncomfortable" about Baldoni's presence. While expressing pride in the film adaptation of her 2016 novel, she emphasized that behind-the-scenes conflicts had left her emotionally strained.

"Am I going to be comfortable if Justin is there? No," Hoover wrote, per Us Weekly. She explained that she did not want to be positioned as a scapegoat for decisions regarding Baldoni's attendance.

Hoover also clarified that her concerns were not about taking sides but about protecting herself amid blurred boundaries and escalating internal tensions.

"Of course in a perfect world we'd set it all aside and everyone could smile for the cameras, but feelings have been hurt and boundaries have been crossed," she added.

Author Expresses Strain Over Premiere Responsibilities

In her email, Hoover conveyed frustration over being asked to make decisions she felt were beyond her role as the author. She wrote that she was being placed in a position where she had to deliver bad news, rather than being supported as the creator whose work the film celebrated.

"I feel like a scapegoat, as though I'm being used as an excuse for anyone having to deliver unfavorable news to Wayfarer," she wrote, per Gulf News.

Although Hoover stopped short of promising she would attend, she expressed empathy for Lively, acknowledging the actress's potential choice to skip the premiere.

"I can see where Blake is coming from if she chooses not to attend, because if I were in her shoes, I'm not sure I would be able to stomach seeing someone else accept credit and accolades for what was also a huge massive effort on her part," she wrote.

Despite her hesitations, Hoover said she would continue to speak positively about the film publicly, stating she remained "forever and truly grateful" for how the adaptation brought the book to life.

Emails Show Ryan Reynolds' Involvement

The emails also reveal Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, actively communicating with Hoover. Reynolds in his messages the day after the premiere on August 10, 2024, was really kind to the author and the team, saying the film was a complete "f***ing WIN" and praising them for their efforts to turn difficult situations into a great end product.

Reynolds also disparaged Baldoni in the messages, calling him a "dumb-dumb" and mentioned his annoyance at the way the actor dealt with the first rumors of tension on the set. He implied that Baldoni and his people should have publicly taken responsibility and stopped speculation from going up.

Hoover's email came in the context of these wider disputes, including Lively's December 2024 lawsuitaccusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress—claims he denies.

Baldoni also previously filed a $400 million suit over defamation that included Lively and her representatives, though parts of it were dismissed.