A secretive side of beloved fitness guru Richard Simmons has emerged following the auction of his unusual doll collection, which fetched more than $170,000.

Per Globe Magazine, the collection sold by Theriault's auction house on Dec. 6, included more than 300 dolls described as "pointy, creepy long-eared elves, baby trolls and hobbit-like figures," all once part of Simmons' Hollywood Hills estate. Simmons, who died in 2024 at age 76, had been largely absent from public life since 2014.

A spokesperson for Theriault's said the dolls were among Simmons' most prized possessions. "The pieces that meant most to him – not only for their artistry, but also for personal memories – were always the ones that he kept. According to his family, it was his wish that these works of art now be shared with others," the spokesperson said via RadarOnline.

Simmons' brother Leonard "Lenny" Simmons, 77, and longtime caretaker Teresa Reveles Muro, 74, are locked in a legal battle over Simmons' $20 million estate, including his $6.9 million home and missing jewelry. Despite tensions over the estate, the auction of 326 dolls proceeded without dispute.

READ MORE : Richard Simmons Encourages Fans To Pray For Kate Middleton After Prince William's Health Update About Wife

The late fitness instructor reportedly cherished the dolls and supported the National Institute of American Doll Artists, a niche group dedicated to doll artistry. He also corresponded with and formed friendships with dollmakers.

A recent Dolls Magazine feature described the significance of the collection. "The doll was the perfect symbol for Simmons, who often whimsically referred to himself as a court jester," the article stated. "Fittingly, in his home, Simmons displayed each doll separately, much like a museum might do, allowing special qualities to stand out and paying homage to the artist's vision."

Among the highlights of the auction was the Caricature Doll of Feather Burlesque Dancer by Van Craig, which sold for $5,250. Another notable piece, the Princess Lenore Fantasy Doll by Shelley Thornton, sold for $2,700.

Theriault's emphasized Simmons' dedication to doll art. "Simmons was a grand spokesman for the art doll, much as he was a spokesman for health and fitness," the auction house said.

The auction offered collectors and fans alike a rare look into Simmons' private passions, highlighting a whimsical and often overlooked aspect of the fitness icon's life.

READ MORE: Richard Simmons Found Dead At 76 After Falling In Bathroom; Police Investigating Fitness Guru's Death