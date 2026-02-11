Amy Earnhardt is looking back on an early moment in her relationship with Dale Earnhardt Jr. that left a lasting impression.

The NASCAR star's wife recently shared a story about a time she believed singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson had her eye on Dale, just as their romance was beginning.

On a recent episode of the couple's "Bless Your 'Hardt" podcast, Amy recalled visiting Dale at the Daytona racetrack around 2008 or 2009.

At the time, the pair had just started dating, and Amy was still living in Jacksonville. During the visit, she learned that Simpson was also at the track that day.

Amy said she had always liked Simpson and felt a connection because they were close in age and both from Texas.

According to US Magazine, hoping for a friendly meeting, she asked her then-boyfriend if he could invite Simpson to Dale's bus so she could say hello. Dale quickly shut the idea down. "I don't think that would be a really good idea," he told her.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Amy Says Jessica Simpson Tried to “Fish” Her Man https://t.co/6tqYHvkgXd — E! News (@enews) February 10, 2026

Read more: Jessica Simpson Opens up About Struggles With Alcohol as the Singer Celebrates Being 8 Years Sober

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Laughs Off Treehouse Story

Confused, Amy asked why. That is when she was shown a clip from an interview Simpson had done earlier that same day.

In the interview, Simpson spoke about a dream she had in which she and Dale were married in a treehouse. Amy said the comment instantly changed how she felt about the situation.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, don't bring that b---h over here,'" Amy joked on the podcast, making it clear she felt protective of her new relationship, ENews reported.

She added that the comment crossed a line, especially since she and Dale were already seeing each other.

Amy admitted the moment stuck with her long after it happened. She joked that she stopped buying Simpson's shoes or handbags because she believed the singer knew exactly what she was doing. "She was f---ing trying to fish my man," Amy said, laughing but standing by her feelings.

Dale, however, seemed less convinced. He laughed as Amy told the story and suggested Simpson might not even remember making the comment. "I bet she would dispute this," he said during the episode.

At the time Amy described, Simpson had recently ended her marriage to Nick Lachey and was later linked to NFL quarterback Tony Romo. Years later, Simpson went on to marry Eric Johnson and start a family.