Reggaeton superstar J Balvin is opening up about an unexpected way he manages stress and gets a good night's sleep: watching horror movies.

In a recent interview with Haute Living, the Colombian singer revealed that the thrill of scary films helps him "let the energy pass" without letting it affect him negatively.

"People don't know that I watch horror movies to sleep," Balvin, whose real name is José Balvín, told the outlet. "I don't let that energy come to me — I just let it pass. I'm having fun."

Balvin, who has been candid about his struggles with mental health, explained that this ritual is part of a broader approach to staying balanced as a global superstar, Yahoo reported.

"We always struggle with our mental health. The fact that I'm medicated helps me more," he said, highlighting the importance of seeking help when needed.

Since turning 40, Balvin has noticed a shift in perspective. "I'm watching life in a different way," he said.

"Things that used to matter and make a lot of noise in my mind don't bother me the same way."

J Balvin: Music Helps Me Cope With Anxiety

For Balvin, this change allows him to enjoy life more fully, while still taking care of his emotional and mental well-being.

According to People, he also shared that diagnosis of depression and anxiety was a relief because it gave him clarity on what he was experiencing.

"My mom, [girlfriend] Valentina, my son Rio — they give me the reason and the strength to keep going, to be disciplined, to fight for my health and come back stronger," Balvin said. Family support, he explained, plays a central role in his daily life and resilience.

In addition to spending time with loved ones, Balvin relies on music and staying active as key tools for mental health.

"It's a way to say what I can't always put into words," he said. "I try to make music that reflects me, not just the artist, but the human behind it. And if someone connects with that, feels seen or less alone, then that's the most powerful part."