Music legend Teddy Riley is standing firmly behind Chris Brown after the singer sparked conversation with a comment about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

Riley says Brown belongs on the Super Bowl stage and believes there was nothing wrong with what he said.

Speaking with TMZ in New York City on Tuesday, Riley backed Brown's recent Instagram post that read, "I think it's safe to say ... they need me!"

The post came after Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, which drew mixed reactions from fans online.

Riley made it clear he agrees with Brown's message and feels the R&B star deserves a chance to headline the massive event.

Riley explained that his support for Brown does not mean he is against Bad Bunny. In fact, he praised Bad Bunny's performance and said the global superstar did a strong job.

Still, Riley stressed that the Super Bowl is a ratings-driven event, and performers are chosen not just for talent, but for their ability to pull huge audiences.

Teddy Riley says Chris Brown deserved the Super Bowl stage, not shade for saying so. He argues Brown & Taylor Swift's tour power prove they can rock that crowd. Ratings matter! pic.twitter.com/UPNmIGRaCY — Bentek (@sizhepinizsiniz) February 11, 2026

Read more: Chris Brown Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over Alleged London Nightclub Attack

Teddy Riley Says Chris Brown Has the Star Power

According to Riley, artists like Chris Brown bring undeniable star power. He pointed out that Brown recently completed one of the biggest tours in the world, proving he can fill stadiums and command attention on a massive scale.

Riley also mentioned Taylor Swift, noting that both artists understand how to perform for large crowds and keep fans engaged.

"When it comes to the Super Bowl, ratings matter," Riley shared, emphasizing that halftime performers are expected to appeal to a wide audience, FoxBangor reported.

In his view, Brown checks all the boxes. He has hit songs, dance skills, and years of experience performing live in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Riley's comments come as debates continue about who deserves a Super Bowl halftime slot.

The show is one of the most watched live performances of the year, and every choice brings praise, criticism, or both.

Riley believes star power still plays the biggest role in making the halftime show a success.