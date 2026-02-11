Stefon Diggs sparked fresh headlines during Super Bowl 2026 weekend after he was spotted with a woman allegedly linked to Cardi B's estranged husband, Offset.

The moment unfolded just hours before kickoff, adding fuel to growing rumors that Diggs and Cardi B may have quietly split.

In a video shared by the NFL on Sunday, the New England Patriots wide receiver was seen greeting friends and family on the field at Levi's Stadium.

According to Marca, in the clip, a woman dressed in red, identified as Pree, reached out to shake Diggs' hand and told him, "I love you," as he walked past.

She was standing near Diggs' mother at the time, which quickly drew attention online.

Pree has previously been rumored to have had an affair with Offset while he was married to Cardi B, though those claims have never been confirmed.

Her presence at the Super Bowl, especially so close to Diggs, immediately caught the public's eye.

Blogger Tasha K later shared additional footage showing Pree on the field near Diggs and his teammates before the game.

Stefon Diggs has unfollowed Cardi B on Instagram and followed Pree, Offset’s alleged mistress. Pree has since followed Stefon back.



— Pree was reportedly given New England Patriots credentials, giving her access to Stefon Diggs’ hotel.



Offset called Cardi B "embarrassing"

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Unfollow Each Other

Pree did not keep a low profile during the event. She posted photos from her sideline seat on Instagram and shared a mirror selfie showing a badge that granted her access to the Patriots' official team hotel.

"First Superbowl, God willing we run it back next year," she wrote, highlighting her excitement about the experience, PageSix reported.

The sighting came as rumors swirled that Diggs, 32, and Cardi B, 33, are no longer together. The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, usually supports Diggs from the stands, but this time she left the stadium shortly after appearing in Bad Bunny's halftime show.

She also did not post about Diggs on game day, which was a noticeable change from past behavior.

Adding to the speculation, Cardi gave a short and distant response when asked on the Fanatics Super Bowl party red carpet if she had a message for Diggs.

"Good luck," she said, offering no further comment. After the game, fans noticed that Cardi and Diggs had unfollowed each other on Instagram.