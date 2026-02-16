Maya Hawke has married singer Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine's Day wedding in New York City, with her parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman among the guests.

The 27-year-old Stranger Things star exchanged vows with Hutson, 35, on February 14 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The event was described as a low-key but star-studded gathering, bringing together members of Hawke's famous family and several of her castmates from the hit Netflix series.

The wedding was not announced in advance, and reports describe it as a surprise celebration of the couple's relationship, which grew from years of friendship and musical collaboration, according to People.

Hawke's parents, Oscar-nominated actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, reunited to support their daughter on her wedding day after separating in 2005. Ethan Hawke walked Maya down the aisle, wearing an all-black suit and at one point holding her bouquet as they exited the venue.

Thurman wore a light blue gown with matching shoes, standing near the couple during photos and greeting guests outside the ceremony site. Maya's younger brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also present for the family moment, Parade reported.

The ceremony took place at St. George's Episcopal Church in New York City, where the couple said "I do" before heading to a reception at The Players club. Hawke wore a white wedding dress paired with a feathery winter coat and a traditional veil, while Hutson chose a classic black tuxedo. Photos from the day show the newlyweds smiling and embracing outside the venue as guests looked on.

Several of Hawke's Stranger Things co-stars, including Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard, were reportedly part of the guest list, turning the wedding into a mini cast reunion. Hawke and Hutson first met through her music career and later worked together on her albums, with their friendship eventually turning romantic, as per Geo.