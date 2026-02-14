NBA star Chris Paul has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball after 21 seasons, marking the end of one of the most decorated point‑guard careers in league history.

In a heartfelt social‑media post on Friday, Paul wrote, "This is it! After 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball," confirming what he had earlier hinted would be his final season.

The 40‑year‑old guard made the announcement while a free agent, shortly after being waived by the Toronto Raptors following a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. Toronto did not require him to report to the team, and the organization had been exploring ways to move him before the trade deadline, according to People.

Paul's 21‑season career included 12 All‑Star selections, 11 All‑NBA Team honors, and nine All‑Defensive Team nods, along with being named the 2006 Rookie of the Year and making the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

He also won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. men's basketball team and is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards ever to play the game. Over his career, Paul ranks second in NBA history in assists with 12,552 and second in steals with 2,728, a rare combination of playmaking and defensive intensity, the NBA reported.

The veteran point guard spent parts of 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he helped define the "Lob City" era and became a franchise icon. He also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs, bringing leadership and organization to every team he joined.

In December, Paul and the Clippers mutually agreed to part ways after a reported breakdown in communication with head coach Ty Lue, a change he later said he was "at peace" with.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver praised Paul as "one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and a true steward of our sport," highlighting his impact on players, coaches, and the league's culture. Paul's retirement now opens the door to potential Hall‑of‑Fame and jersey‑retirement discussions in the years ahead as teams and fans reflect on his long, high‑level career, as per ESPN.