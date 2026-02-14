A new trailer for the Prime Video series "Spider‑Noir" reveals Nicolas Cage as an aging, down‑on‑his‑luck private detective and Spider‑Man–style hero in 1930s New York, with the series set to premiere May 27 in both black‑and‑white and full‑color formats.

The teaser introduces Cage as Ben Reilly, a seasoned investigator who once operated as the city's only superhero before stepping away after a personal tragedy. The footage mixes shadowy noir visuals with action scenes of Reilly leaping from vehicles, swinging through streets, and confronting criminals in a bar, emphasizing a gritty, detective‑driven tone over pure superhero spectacle.

"Spider‑Noir" will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear broadcast channel on May 25, followed by a global release on Prime Video on May 27, with the full season available for binge‑watching, according to Variety.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and sits within the wider Marvel "Spider‑Verse" concept, though it is based primarily on the "Spider‑Man Noir" comic books rather than Cage's animated role in "Spider‑Man: Into the Spider‑Verse."

Viewers can choose to watch the show either in "authentic black & white" or in "true‑hue full color," giving them two different visual experiences of the same material. The story is set in 1930s New York, portraying a crime‑ridden city where Reilly must balance his current life as a struggling private eye with the return of his former identity as a masked vigilante.

Early plot details indicate that Ben Reilly is pulled back into action when he takes on a case involving a powerful crime syndicate led by a gangland boss named Silvermane, played by Brendan Gleeson, whose position in the underworld makes him a central threat across the season.

The series leans heavily into hard‑boiled detective tropes, with Reilly interviewing suspects in smoky bars, rifling through crime‑scene photos, and navigating corrupt police and political figures who may be working with Silvermane.

Executives describe "Spider‑Noir" as a reimagining of the "Spider‑Man Noir" comic character within Sony's "Spider‑Man" Universe, emphasizing that the show is set in its own alternate reality rather than directly tied to the Peter Parker–centric films, Marvel reported.

The project is being co‑run by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, with Sony Pictures Television producing in association with Amazon MGM Studios, and Lord Miller Productions, giving the series both comic‑book continuity and a strong TV‑drama pedigree.

The lineup also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and several other recurring actors whose roles are being kept secret, but industry reports suggest they will play allies, villains, and city figures tied to the central mystery.

Combined with the choice of 1930s New York, the noir‑style visuals, and Cage's performance as a haunted, world‑weary hero, Spider‑Noir aims to stand out as a grounded, crime‑driven addition to the wider Spider‑Man story instead of a typical superhero spectacle, as per Polygon.