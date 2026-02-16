Meghan Markle is facing criticism after a recent Instagram post that appeared to target U.S. President Donald Trump.

Critics now argue that Meghan's Instagram Story from January as seen by The Sun, showing Harry during his military service alongside Invictus Games imagery, risked exacerbating the scrutiny on him and his U.S. visa.

A source close to the couple told OK! that Meghan's timing was "a calculated move," noting, "Meghan knows exactly how provocative invoking Afghanistan is in U.S. politics, especially when Harry's visa status is being questioned."

Legal observers caution that the scrutiny on Harry is genuine.

A U.S.-based conservative think tank filed Freedom of Information Act requests to determine whether Harry disclosed past drug use, which he admitted in his 2023 memoir, Spare. "There is no indication of imminent action, but the scrutiny is real. Public political provocation from Meghan will not help when discretion is involved," a legal source explained.

The controversy began after Trump told Fox News that NATO forces stayed "a little off the frontlines" in Afghanistan, adding, "We've never needed them." Harry publicly defended British troops, emphasizing the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families:

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there... thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defense of diplomacy and peace."

One palace source noted that Meghan's actions may have been interpreted as asserting her own agenda. "There is a feeling she is daring events to escalate, even if that places Harry in a more vulnerable position," the insider added.

"At a time when Harry needs calm and caution, Meghan is poking the bear. Trump is famously vindictive, and tying Harry's military record to a rebuke of the president invites unnecessary attention," one source said.

Valentine's Day Outing Draws Criticism

Adding to the controversy, the Sussexes faced backlash after a paparazzi sighting on Valentine's Day. The Duke and Duchess were photographed leaving Funke, a popular Beverly Hills restaurant, sparking claims of hypocrisy among fans.

According to Express, several social media users accused the couple of orchestrating the photo opportunity.

One user wrote on X, "Meg's tipped them off of course..We all know that by now. No surprise BUT expected."

Another added, "These 2 clowns are such fake grifting hypocrites. They can't even keep their stories straight."

The couple's public display contrasted sharply with Harry's 2019 remarks about media scrutiny and his mother Princess Diana's death.

One user commented, "Prince Harry said, 'Every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click... it takes me straight back,' seems ok here, when suits him."