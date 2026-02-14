Elisabeth Moss will star in and executive‑produce "Conviction," a new Hulu legal thriller series created and showrun by "House" creator David Shore.

"Conviction" is an adaptation of British author Jack Jordan's 2023 novel of the same name and focuses on Neve Harper, a determined criminal defense attorney who lands a high‑profile murder case that could define her career.

In the story, Harper is defending a husband accused of killing his wife, possibly by setting their home on fire in an arson case that becomes a national news story. The situation becomes even more intense when a shadowy figure known as "The Messenger" approaches Neve and threatens to expose her own hidden past unless she either loses the case or carries out his demands, according to Deadline.

Forced into this impossible position, Neve must decide whether to protect her client, her family, or herself, often blurring the line between right and wrong. The series will dig into themes of guilt, innocence, and the pressures that can push even principled lawyers toward unethical choices.

The adaptation condenses Jordan's courtroom‑driven plot into a serialized format, keeping the fast‑paced structure and moral dilemmas that made the book a hit in the thriller genre. Hulu is positioning "Conviction" as a tightly wound, character‑driven drama that will appeal to fans of legal procedurals and psychological thrillers in the same way Shore's "House" and "The Good Doctor" drew audiences to medical‑drama complexity.

Moss will also serve as an executive producer through her company Love & Squalor Pictures, marking another deep creative partnership with Hulu just after the conclusion of "The Handmaid's Tale."

She recently starred in and produced the FX‑on‑Hulu limited series "The Veil," and is set to lead the Apple TV+ legal‑adjacent limited series "Imperfect Women," which leans into psychological suspense and moral ambiguity, similar to the kind of roles she will tackle in "Conviction," The Wrap reported.

Shore, best known for the hospital‑driven "House" and the long‑running medical drama "The Good Doctor," has focused much of his career on high‑stakes professional environments where ethics and personal lives collide.

"Conviction" gives him a chance to transfer that same tension into the courtroom, working with a proven dramatic lead like Moss, who has built a reputation for playing complex, driven women in projects such as "The Handmaid's Tale," "Mad Men," and "The Veil."

The writers' room is expected to open within days, with filming scheduled to begin in New York City in June, giving the production team time to fine‑tune the script and character arcs before cameras roll, as per Screen Rant.