Cynthia Erivo has clarified that she and her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande share a "deep and real" platonic friendship, not a secret romance, after years of fan speculation that they were lovers.

Speaking in a new interview with U.K. magazine Stylist, Erivo said there had been a "strange fascination" with their bond, explaining that some people assumed they were "putting it on for the cameras" or believed they were in a relationship.

She noted that, at first, many did not understand how two women could be "friends—close—and not lovers." Erivo stressed that their connection is an example of a platonic female friendship that feels intense and supportive but remains non-romantic, according to Page Six.

Erivo suggested that the rumors say more about society than about her and Grande, pointing out that there is "such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real, even though it exists everywhere."

She added that the public is "not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people," which may have fueled speculation as the pair promoted the Wicked films together. According to Erivo, close bonds can make observers uncomfortable because "we aren't taught that those relationships are good for us," AOL News.

Fans have long discussed the pair's chemistry during the Wicked press tour and on red carpets, where they were often seen holding hands and staying physically close. Their dynamic also drew attention at events like the Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore, when Erivo was seen stepping in protectively as a fan rushed toward Grande, prompting comments that they looked "like a real family."

Grande has previously acknowledged the online obsession with their friendship, joking that some people think they are "secretly married," while confirming that she is in a relationship with actor Ethan Slater and that Erivo is dating writer-producer Lena Waithe, as per Yahoo News.​