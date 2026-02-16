Margot Robbie, one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, has returned to the spotlight with "Wuthering Heights," reuniting with "Barbie" director Emerald Fennell and co-starring opposite Jacob Elordi.

But some industry experts are warning that her current press tour could push her past a "visibility tipping point."

"Every major star hits a visibility tipping point," says brand and culture expert Nick Ede who spoke to The Mirror.

"Audiences love authenticity, but when someone feels constant, the mystique starts to fade. In celebrity culture, scarcity sustains desirability."

Ede added, "What happened with Jennifer Lawrence is a classic case of overexposure meeting public fatigue. It doesn't happen overnight. It creeps in through awkward promos, forced moments and a sense that we're being sold something."

jacob elordi protecting margot robbie from the rain is the cutest thing you'll see pic.twitter.com/rpLeFUO5oz — margot robbie crave (@addictionmargot) February 5, 2026

Robbie, 35, has long balanced glamour with accessibility, quietly marrying longtime partner Tom Ackerley in 2016 and co-founding LuckyChap Entertainment.

Her low-key personal life and measured public persona have built a strong, credible brand. "Margot's brand has always been built on polish and professionalism rather than oversharing," Ede said. "She hasn't relied on being 'relatable' in a TikTok sense. She's built credibility — and that's harder for audiences to tire of."

Following her billion-dollar success in Barbie, Robbie's latest film received mixed critical reception. The Independent labeled Wuthering Heights "an astonishingly hollow work," while other critics called it "utterly absorbing" if seen as a modern reimagining.

Robbie herself has downplayed attention on intimate scenes, explaining, via PEOPLE, "My character essentially cries in every single scene, but no, it was a joy. I loved playing a character who kind of swings from one wild emotion to the other in an instant."

Press Tour Optics Under Scrutiny

Despite her careful career management, Robbie's press tour for "Wuthering Heights" has drawn attention for perceived chemistry with Elordi, including matching pinky rings engraved with, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Media strategist Dermot McNamara notes, "There's no such thing as accidental optics in Hollywood, especially not when a film is about to drop."

"If Margot's wedding ring is suddenly on a different hand and there's chatter about Jacob Elordi, you have to consider whether it's fueling intrigue rather than shutting it down."

McNamara also warned that enthusiastic promotion can backfire. "The gushing interviews can cut both ways. On one hand, audiences love chemistry, and it drives ticket sales. On the other hand, if it tips into overkill, people start questioning authenticity. The key is keeping it playful, not performative."

Ede noted, "In the long term, it's not about avoiding success — it's about controlling it. The smartest stars know when to lean in and when to step away."

Robbie and Ackerley have been together since 2013, marrying quietly three years later and welcoming their first child in late 2024.