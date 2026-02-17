A resurfaced social media post celebrating Rep. Byron Donalds' long marriage has ignited controversy, as online critics question whether the Florida congressman's personal timeline tells a different story.

According to a report by Atlanta Black Star, Donalds, 47, faced renewed scrutiny after his wife, Erika Donalds, shared a Valentine's Day message recounting how the couple met at Florida State University in 1999 while he was still married to his first wife, Bisa Hall.

In her Feb. 14 post, Erika Donalds reflected on their early romance. She wrote, "Remembering the spot where @ByronDonalds asked for my number in the Oglesby Student Union at @FloridaState in the fall of 1999. Our first 'date' came a few months later – on Valentine's Day 2000. Thanks, babe, for making all 27 of our Valentine's Days together so special."

Insane that she just tweeted out these dates given it is a matter of public record that he was married to his first wife at the time, just married in fact: https://t.co/GCor2vQgiN pic.twitter.com/HjgcdKB3Re — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 15, 2026

Her statement prompted criticism from progressive commentator Mehdi Hasan, who pointed to public records indicating Donalds was married to Hall from 1999 to 2002. In response to Erika's post, Hasan wrote, "Insane that she just tweeted out these dates, given it is a matter of public record that he was married to his first wife at the time, just married in fact."

Additional allegations resurfaced when Reason reporter Billy Binion shared claims from a prior interview with Hall. In a post referencing reporting by Florida Trident, Binion wrote, "Not only did Byron Donalds allegedly cheat on his first wife with his second, but he also initially told her he was Jamaican—fake accent and all."

In the earlier interview, Hall recounted her first impressions of Donalds. She said, "[Bryon] told me he was from Jamaica and he had a Jamaican accent – and he was cute... Then the next time I saw him, the Jamaican accent was gone, and he said he was from New York," per WGCU.

Hall further alleged that the accent was used to "make him stand out" because there were "a ton of guys from New York around," but few from Jamaica.

Online reaction intensified as critics weighed in on the allegations. One user posted, "Liars gonna keep lying." Another wrote, "Bro lived a whole double life." A third commented, "This man has been a fraud his entire life. The fact that he is a viable candidate speaks volumes about the decay within a segment of the electorate." Another added, "That doesn't surprise me a bit. The guy is a fraud to his core." One commenter also joked, "Faking a Jamaican accent to bag a bunny is elite levels of snowmanship."

Hall also made claims regarding the couple's divorce. She told Trident Express, "Long story short, turned out Erika was pregnant, and they had to hurry up and get married." She further alleged that Donalds asked her to cover divorce costs and did not repay her.

In a separate 2024 comment about his political alignment, Hall said, "You trot him out there, and it makes some people feel better about Trump. I think what he's doing is super dangerous, and I think morally he and I have no crossover at all."

Donalds, a Republican congressman from Florida and ally of Donald Trump, is seeking to replace term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

The controversy adds a layer of personal scrutiny as the Florida governor race intensifies, raising broader questions about character, political image and voter perception.