Uncle Luke is pushing back against claims that he is the voice heard in a resurfaced audio clip describing an alleged party involving Donald Trump, but critics say an older radio interview raises new questions.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the former 2 Live Crew frontman became the subject of online debate after a clip circulated in which a man sounding like Luke recounts details of a gathering reportedly tied to one of Trump's Miss USA pageants.

In the viral recording, the speaker says, "A lot of these women ain't of age. So when you got a whole bunch of these women running around — whether you know if they of age or not — it's a lot of things going on... some women look too young," adding, "Yeah, it was a lot of sex going on."

Luke publicly denied being the mystery voice.

Responding to the allegations on social media, he wrote, "That's NOT my voice on this tweet."

He also acknowledged attending Trump's Mar-a-Lago club years ago.

Read more: LisaRaye Sent 'Proof' of Nicole Murphy Cheating With Her Husband to Model's Then-Boyfriend Michael Strahan

In a follow-up statement, Luke said, "I was invited to Mar-a-Lago by Donald Trump many years ago, along with Mike Tyson and Eddie Murphy. He gave us a tour of the place. I did not see any drugs. I did not see any underage women. I left early because I had another engagement."

However, online users resurfaced a 2016 appearance by Luke on the "Make it Plain" radio show hosted by Rev. Mark Thompson, in which he described leaving a party at Mar-a-Lago after witnessing questionable activity.

First of all, that’s NOT my voice on this tweet.



Second, I voted for Kamala Harris.



Third, I’ve said this before — I was invited to Mar-a-Lago by @realDonaldTrump many years ago along with Mike Tyson and Eddie Murphy. He gave us a tour of the place. I did not see any drugs. I… https://t.co/tdslGeV3HV — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) February 13, 2026

In that interview, Luke said he departed early because there were "a lot of things going... things that I don't care to engage in... I think I was there for every bit of 45 minutes before I realized the different things that was going on, and I was like, 'OK, it's time for me to go.'"

He added, "every time you open up a door it was something else going on that I didn't really care to be a part of... I wasn't clear whether or not they were adults."

The resurfaced clip prompted sharp reactions online.

One commenter wrote, "Na you got some explaining to do. Lol what was happening at Donald Trump Mansion that made you not want to participate?"

Another person stated, "Nah, Luke that was definitely you on that phone. So were you lying, or are you scared to admit it now?"

A third individual commented, "Y'all are focused on the wrong thing. Uncle Luke just confirmed what's in the Epstein files. He was over Miss TEEN USA pageants!!! He's a pedophile, & I'm glad Luke had enough sense to get outta there! That's how u do it!!"

Luke has maintained that, at the time, Trump was "a cool dude" with "beautiful people hanging around him," while emphasizing he never witnessed underage activity and stands by his account.

In other news, Vibe reported that Uncle Luke criticized Drake after Rick Ross was attacked in Vancouver, calling the violence "unacceptable" and saying Drake shouldn't have liked a post about it, as it appeared to condone violence. He warned the feud could mirror the tragic Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. era and urged Drake to be the bigger person. Marlon Wayans also called for peace among Drake, Ross, Kendrick Lamar and others, encouraging them to follow J. Cole's example and end the violence.

Read more: Tamar Braxton's Ex Jeremy Robinson and Future's Child's Mother Eliza Reign Spark Dating Rumors