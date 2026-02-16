Kylie Kelce is drawing mixed reactions online after sharing what she described as a longstanding "beef" with former NBA star Dwyane Wade over a silent elevator encounter years ago.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Kelce discussed the incident on a recent episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," recounting a 2018 moment at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia before her wedding to retired NFL player Jason Kelce.

Introducing the story on her show, Kelce said, "I have a longstanding beef with Dwyane Wade that, you guessed it, Dwyane Wade actually knows nothing about."

She explained that she and her bridesmaids entered an elevator where Wade was present but that he did not speak to them. Recalling the moment, she said, "He didn't say a goddamn word."

Describing the setting further, Kelce added, "We were going down for the wedding. So, everyone is, I am in a wedding dress with a veil on the back of my head. Every, all, we have all four bridesmaids and the wedding planner, Sarah, in the elevator with us. And we just so happened to get on the elevator with Dwyane Wade. And here's the problem that I have with that. He didn't say a goddamn word, which is crazy."

Bro Kylie Kelce is a full blown narcissist. She has “beef” with Dwyane wade because he didn’t say anything to her in an elevator and has held onto that for almost 10 years what a fucking psycho pic.twitter.com/JwJ3X34SqG — Will johnson enjoyer EX boyfriend (@willjohnsonbf1) February 12, 2026

She later reflected on the encounter, saying, "That s—t blew my mind."

Online reaction was swift. Some fans defended Wade, who has been married to actress Gabrielle Union since 2014, suggesting the silence may have been intentional or respectful.

Per MSN, one commenter wrote, "Are you kidding me? Who could possibly have a problem with Dwyane Wade? I've only heard glowing things about him being a class act," while adding, "Sorry, Kylie your being rather petty and seems like you just need attention."

Another person commented, "I doubt Wade meant anything by it. He appears to be a very shy, reserved man and may have felt embarrassed, uncomfortable, and didn't know what to say or how to react."

Some critics argued that speaking in that setting could have created unnecessary controversy. One response read, "Wade was being smart. He didn't know them and talking to strange unknown women w/o his wife or others present he would have bee setting himself up for trouble. He was simply protecting himself nothing more."

Kelce has not publicly addressed the backlash beyond the podcast episode. The story has since fueled debate across social media platforms about celebrity expectations, boundaries and public perception.