Xavier Trudeau is sharing his honest thoughts about his dad's new relationship with Katy Perry—and his response is simple and sweet.

Two months after Perry made her romance with Justin Trudeau Instagram official, the 18-year-old musician spoke out in a Feb. 21 Instagram video. His review? Very positive.

"She's cool, she's nice," Xavier said. "We talked for hours, talking about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff."

For Xavier, who creates R&B music under the name Xav, that advice meant a lot. Music has been a big part of his life since he was young.

According to E! News, on "The Brandon Gonez Show" podcast in May, he shared, "I always loved music, whether it's creating it, listening to it. I always had a passion for it."

During Justin's marriage to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the couple enrolled their oldest child in drum, guitar and piano lessons.

Over time, Xavier began making beats on his phone and recording songs. What started as fun experiments turned into serious R&B tracks.

"They've been supported since the start," Xavier said about his parents. "Every single time I come back from the studio, I'd have something to show them and we sit at dinner and just listen to it."

He added, "They love it. They're happy for me. They're happy I'm choosing my own path in life."

Xavier Trudeau Bonds With Katy Perry

Music may also be what helped him connect with Perry. The global pop star, known for hits like "California Gurls," has years of experience in the industry, Hola! reported.

Xavier's comments show he sees her not just as his dad's girlfriend, but as someone who understands his dreams.

Romance rumors first started in July 2025 when Justin was seen at Perry's Montreal show, dancing in the crowd.

Days earlier, the pair had been spotted at dinner. At the time, neither confirmed the relationship. Perry later made it official on Instagram in December 2025.

Justin and Sophie announced their separation in 2023. They share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 11.

Sophie has spoken about staying strong for their family and focusing on unity as they move forward on different paths.

Meanwhile, Perry is also raising her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom. Bloom has said of their co-parenting journey, "We're gonna be great. It's nothing but love."