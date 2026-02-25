Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson reportedly made a last-ditch effort to adapt her 2021 historical romance novel, Heart For A Compass, into a TV or film project before the release of newly surfaced Jeffrey Epstein documents. Sources say Ferguson sought to present herself as a victim of Epstein while portraying her ex-husband, Prince Andrew Windsor, as the responsible party for her ties to the disgraced financier.

An insider told Page Six, "She was asking for some of us to push for Heart For A Compass to be presented to networks and streamers as their 'next serious hit,' as a cross between Bridgerton and The Crown."

The source added, "She'd had it rewritten and repitched, and was asking for any connects to take on the project. Everyone was very cautious." Ferguson had previously attempted a 2023 push for the project, but the current effort has been described as her "last Hail Mary in Hollywood" before the Epstein files dropped on January 30.

Ferguson attempted to distance herself from the Epstein scandal by portraying Andrew Windsor as the scapegoat for any of her alleged involvement, according to Radar Online.

A source explained, "Somehow Fergie wanted people who have worked with her, or social friends, to go into bat for her. She wanted some of us to actually vouch for her with businesses, media companies, and some non-profits to not only assure them she was being misrepresented by the Epstein Files, but [that she] herself was some kind of 'casualty of wrongdoing.'"

Ferguson's loyalty to Epstein was further documented in the recent Department of Justice files, which revealed emails in which she gushed to Epstein, writing in 2010, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me." In another 2025 email, she referred to him as "a genius" over a charity promotion idea.

While Ferguson reportedly hid at a luxury wellness retreat in Switzerland, Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19 by Thames Valley Police for misconduct in public office, related to the sharing of confidential UK government information with Epstein during his tenure as a trade envoy from 2010–2011.

The former duke was briefly jailed, had two homes searched, and had previously been stripped of royal titles and honors in October 2025 following renewed allegations from Epstein's trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre.

While Ferguson has been making an effort to appear more successful in Hollywood, the recent court documents reveal additional insights into her efforts to disassociate herself from Epstein by building an independent brand that is not associated with his problems.