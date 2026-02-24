Is Katy Perry pregnant with Justin Trudeau's baby?

While the rumors were debunked, the couple is said to be open to starting a family together in the future.

The speculation sparked when photos of the 41-year-old singer wearing a white cover-up during an outing with 54-year-old Trudeau were published. Netizens saw photos where the singer is seen covering her belly with a robe.

A source revealed that Perry is not currently pregnant. Still, the relationship appears to be progressing steadily.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in 'Euphoric Honeymoon Phase'

"Justin and Katy's relationship is going great," the insider told the Daily Mail, adding, "Nobody actually believed it was ever going to be a thing, and now that it is, everyone wants them to get married and have children."

The source confirmed, "There have been rumors recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not."

While baby plans are not imminent, the insider noted, "She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships."

Perry shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with actor Orlando Bloom. Trudeau has three children from his marriage to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Perry and Trudeau's romance started last summer just after the singer announced her split from Bloom with whom she was engaged and had dated for nearly ten years.

According to the same source, even though the couple has developed a closer bond over the past few months, the talks regarding engagement or children have not yet been carried out in detail.

"They haven't even addressed getting engaged or married," the insider said. "They are just enjoying being a couple."

The source added, "They are happy with each other and are happy with their future together."

Perry is expected to complete upcoming festival appearances in Europe later this year. According to the report, she would like to finish those commitments before considering any major family changes.

"It is not the main reason she isn't pregnant," the insider said, referring to her touring schedule, but added that Perry would prefer to complete performances "with limited stress and not have the concern that comes with bringing a new life into the world."